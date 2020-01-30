50 Cent launches playful jab to Fetty Wap for showing off her new eyeballs

%MINIFYHTML2f04bb2b4019ad6533fb64b2fd12525a11% %MINIFYHTML2f04bb2b4019ad6533fb64b2fd12525a12%

The success creator of & # 39; Trap Queen & # 39; He lets himself be the target of teasing online while sharing on Instagram a fun video of himself wearing the new pair of eyes.

While most hip-hop stars often flaunt their jewelry, cars or money on social media, Fetty Wap It is showing a different type of accessory. The 28-year-old rapper has presented his new appearance as he has a new pair of eyes.

The spitter "My Way" went to his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 29 to share a video of him wearing the new eyeballs. The New Jersey native was lying shirtless while moving wildly around his eyes.

"I just received these new eyes, I'm trying to make these s ** ts work," he said in the edited video, before hitting his head and putting them back in place. Knowing clearly that people would make fun of him for the clip, he wrote in the caption, "If you need a laugh this morning, I hope I can help you."

An avid social media user, 50 cents He didn't waste time to play Fetty's clown in the funny video. The "Power"The star and the co-creator let his fellow rapper know he was acting like a fool, writing in the comments section," this stupid boy. " Designer He agreed as he added, "U, stupid brother."

Another user commented: "With the week we had, this laugh was DEFINITELY appreciated." Another commented on the reading, "This made my day," while others simply wrote "hahaha" or laughed emojis.

A few, however, found it creepy, with a writing, "It really wasn't that funny …" Another reacted similarly to the video, "I didn't find it a bit funny."

Fetty, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was born with glaucoma in both eyes. While people initially got confused with their appearance, he revealed in a 2015 interview that doctors could not save his left eye when he was six months old and instead placed an eye prosthesis.