& # 39; The Lion King & # 39; takes home the highest honor of the 2020 Visual Effects Society Awards

Other winners in the movie category include & # 39; The Irishman & # 39; and & # 39; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker & # 39 ;, while the TV section sees & # 39; The Mandalorian & # 39; and & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39 ;.

Jon Favreau"new photorealistic version of Disney"The lion king (2019)"He was the big winner of the United States Visual Effects Society Awards on Wednesday, January 29.

The film won first prize for outstanding visual effects (visual effects) in a photorealistic function, as well as in the exceptional creation environment and virtual production categories.

Martin Scorsese& # 39; s "the Irish"He won awards for supporting VFX and composition while"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"claimed the effect simulation prize and"Alita: battle angel"He was honored by an animated character in a photorealistic film.

"Lost link","Toy Story 4"Y"Frozen II"He won awards in the animated movie sections and in the visual effects teams in"The Mandalorian","game of Thrones"Y"Strange things"triumphed in the TV categories.

Scorsese accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award by video from New York, while Favreau, J.J. Abrams and Rian johnson They were present to deliver awards.

Here are the winners of the 18th annual edition of the Visual Effects Society Awards:

Excellent visual effects in a photorealistic " The lion king (2019) "Robert Legato, Tom Peitzman, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones

"Robert Legato, Tom Peitzman, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones Outstanding visual support effects in a photorealistic feature: " the Irish ", Pablo Helman, Mitch Ferm, Jill Brooks, Leandro Estebecorena, Jeff Brink

", Pablo Helman, Mitch Ferm, Jill Brooks, Leandro Estebecorena, Jeff Brink Outstanding visual effects in an animated function: " Lost link "Brad Schiff, Travis Knight, Steve Emerson, Benoit Dubuc

"Brad Schiff, Travis Knight, Steve Emerson, Benoit Dubuc Outstanding visual effects in a photorealistic episode: " The Mandalorian "-" The boy ", Richard Bluff, Abbigail Keller, Jason Porter, Hayden Jones, Roy Cancinon

"-" The boy ", Richard Bluff, Abbigail Keller, Jason Porter, Hayden Jones, Roy Cancinon Excellent supportive visual effects in a photorealistic episode: " Chernobyl "-" 1:23:45 ", Max Dennison, Lindsay McFarlane, Clare Cheetham, Paul Jones, Claudius Christian Rauch

"-" 1:23:45 ", Max Dennison, Lindsay McFarlane, Clare Cheetham, Paul Jones, Claudius Christian Rauch Outstanding visual effects in a real-time project: "Control", Janne Pulkkinen, Elmeri Raitanen, Matti Hamalainen, James Tottman

Outstanding visual effects in a commercial: Hennessy: "The Seven Worlds", Carsten Keller, Selcuk Ergen, Kiril Mirkov, William Laban

Outstanding visual effects in a special project: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance; Jason Bayever, Patrick Kearney, Carol Norton, Bill George

Excellent animated character in a photorealistic film: " Alita: battle angel "- Alita; Michael Cozens, Mark Haenga, Olivier Lesaint, Dejan Momcilovic

"- Alita; Michael Cozens, Mark Haenga, Olivier Lesaint, Dejan Momcilovic Excellent animated character in an animated movie: " Lost link "- Susan; Rachelle Lambden, Brenda Baumgarten, Morgan Hay, Benoit Dubuc

"- Susan; Rachelle Lambden, Brenda Baumgarten, Morgan Hay, Benoit Dubuc Excellent animated character in an episode or project in real time: " Strange things 3 "- Tom / Bruce Monster; Joseph Dube-Arsenault, Antoine Barthod, Frederick Gagnon, Xavier Lafarge

3 "- Tom / Bruce Monster; Joseph Dube-Arsenault, Antoine Barthod, Frederick Gagnon, Xavier Lafarge Excellent animated character in a commercial: "Cyberpunk 2077" – Dex; Jonas Ekma, Jonas Skoog, Marek Madej, Grzegorz Chojnacki

Excellent environment created in a photorealistic characteristic: " The lion king (2019) "- The Pridelands; Marco Rolandi, Luca Bonatti, Jules Bodenstein, Filippo Preti

"- The Pridelands; Marco Rolandi, Luca Bonatti, Jules Bodenstein, Filippo Preti Excellent environment created in an animated function: " Toy Story 4 "- Antiques Mall; Hosuk Chang, Andrew Finley, Alison Leaf, Philip Shoebottom

"- Antiques Mall; Hosuk Chang, Andrew Finley, Alison Leaf, Philip Shoebottom Exceptional created environment in an episode, commercial or project in real time: " game of Thrones "- The Iron Throne, Red Keep Plaza; Carlos Patrick DeLeon, Alonso Bocanegra Martinez, Marcela Silva, Benjamin Ross

"- The Iron Throne, Red Keep Plaza; Carlos Patrick DeLeon, Alonso Bocanegra Martinez, Marcela Silva, Benjamin Ross Excellent virtual photography in a CG project: " The Lion King "Robert Legato, Caleb Deschanel, Ben Grossmann, AJ Sciutto

"Robert Legato, Caleb Deschanel, Ben Grossmann, AJ Sciutto Outstanding model in a photoreal or animated project: " The Mandalorian "- The Sin, The Razorcrest; Doug Chiang, Jay Machado, John Goodson, Landis Fields IV

"- The Sin, The Razorcrest; Doug Chiang, Jay Machado, John Goodson, Landis Fields IV Simulations of exceptional effects on a photorealistic characteristic: " Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ", Don Wong, Thibault Gauriau, Goncalo Cababca, Francois-Maxence Desplanques

", Don Wong, Thibault Gauriau, Goncalo Cababca, Francois-Maxence Desplanques Simulations of exceptional effects in an animated function: " Frozen II ", Erin V. Ramos, Scott Townsend, Thomas Wickes, Rattanin Sirinaruemarn

", Erin V. Ramos, Scott Townsend, Thomas Wickes, Rattanin Sirinaruemarn Simulations of outstanding effects in an episode, commercial or project in real time: " Strange things 3 "- Melting Tom / Bruce; Nathan Arbuckle, Christian Gaumond, James Dong, Aleksandr Starkov

3 "- Melting Tom / Bruce; Nathan Arbuckle, Christian Gaumond, James Dong, Aleksandr Starkov Exceptional composition in a function: " the Irish ", Nelson Sepúlveda, Vincent Papaix, Benjamin O & # 39; Brien, Christopher Doerhoff

", Nelson Sepúlveda, Vincent Papaix, Benjamin O & # 39; Brien, Christopher Doerhoff Exceptional composition in one episode: " game of Thrones "-" The Long Night ": Dragon Ground Battle; Mark Richardson, Darren Christie, Nathan Abbott, Owen Longstaff

"-" The Long Night ": Dragon Ground Battle; Mark Richardson, Darren Christie, Nathan Abbott, Owen Longstaff Exceptional composition in a commercial: Hennessy: "The Seven Worlds", Rod Norman, Guillaume Weiss, Alexander Kulikov, Alessandro Granella

Exceptional (practical) special effects in a photoreal or animated project: " The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance "-" She knows all the secrets ", Sean Mathiesen, Jon Savage, Toby Froud, Phil Harvey

"-" She knows all the secrets ", Sean Mathiesen, Jon Savage, Toby Froud, Phil Harvey Outstanding visual effects in a student project: "Beauty", Marc Angele, Aleksandra Todorovic, Pascal Schelbli, Noel Winzen