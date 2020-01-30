& # 39; She was having a bad day & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLda4b8de067150be68cd47bf67171f81111% %MINIFYHTMLda4b8de067150be68cd47bf67171f81112%

During her appearance on & # 39; WWHL & # 39 ;, the 35-year-old conservative presenter also addresses rumors that she was fighting with Abby Huntsman and that was the reason she left the show.

Unlike what has been reported, Meghan McCain he is not fighting with any of his co-hosts in "Sight"The 35-year-old conservative host stopped."Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen"Thursday, January 30 and she was more than happy to make things clear.

When asked about the time when Whoopi Goldberg He asked her to stop talking during a heated argument, Meghan explained: "It was hard and I would say I was having a bad day, and we talked about it that night and the next day."

"You know, it's live television and it's really intense and stressful moments for anyone. I adore it; he apologized for the air, he apologized for the air," Whoopi continued. "We all screwed up on the show. It's live, it's every day and I forgive and love her."

Meghan even said she wouldn't continue on the show if Whoopi left. "Whoopi is the show's host, my life there; he always picks us up when we're depressed. But, if he jumps, I jump. I adore her and need her as a moderator."

This heated argument took place in the December 16 episode of "The View", in which they discussed the president Donald Trumptrial of political judgment. Co-hosts Sunny Hostin Y Joy behar they were trying to talk but Meghan interrupted them, which caused Whoopi to tell Meghan: "Girl, please stop talking, please stop talking right now." Meghan then replied: "I will not speak for the rest of the program," to which Whoopi replied: "I agree with that. I agree with that! If you are going to behave like this. You & # 39; are talking about the people. "

During her appearance on "WWHL," Meghan also addressed the rumors of her struggle with Abby Huntsman and that was the reason she left "The View." Explaining that she and Abby have been friends for so many years, Meghan admitted that they did have a small fight.

<br />

"It was a very small fight, a fight of friends," Meghan said. "All the friendships have their ups and downs, and it was strange to me, and I think strange to her, that the fact that we got into a fight during the two years we worked on the program was … armed."