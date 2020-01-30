& # 39; He cheated on me and lied to me & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML5d656b38dc06e3c6f0615a9f2a0058b611% %MINIFYHTML5d656b38dc06e3c6f0615a9f2a0058b612%

The singer of 'Milkshake' He says he did nothing with his first two albums after being cheated and blatantly lied by the duo of The Neptunes, Pharrell and Chad Hugo.

Kelis He has claimed that "she was lied shamelessly" and "cheated" The Neptunes production partners, Pharrell Williams Y Chad Hugo, and did nothing of his first two albums.

The production duo, known as The Neptunes, met Kelis through a common friend when he was 19, and began producing "Kaleidoscope" in 1999 and "Wanderland" in 2001.

But in an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian, the 40-year-old star claimed that it was left in his pocket after "The Neptunes and his management and his lawyers and all that" lied and cheated cheekily. "

"They told me that we were going to divide the whole 33/33/33, which we didn't do," he said, adding that he initially didn't realize the lack of funds because he was getting some money from the tours. and "just the fact that I wasn't poor seemed enough to me."

"His argument is: & # 39; Well, you signed it & # 39 ;. I'm like: & # 39; Yes, I signed what they told me, and I was too young and too stupid to double check," Kelis continued.

The singer continued to insist that she is not angry about the situation, crediting her lifestyle on a farm in the United States for helping her take on a new perspective on life.

"To be honest with you, I think if it wasn't for my faith, I think that would probably be the case. For me it is very clear, especially being on a farm, that whatever you put on the ground, that's what goes to come back to you, "he reflected.

When it came to the production of his third album, "Tasty," Kelis went to a variety of different producers due to his problems with The Neptunes. But she has seen Pharrell again since then, at an industry event where he was performing and she was in the audience.

"He did that to me for what he is known for, which is to make a wink from the stage (to someone in the audience), so it seems that there is mutual respect, when in reality …", he laughed. "I'm like, OK, I'm not going to scream: & # 39; You stole all my posts! & # 39; So you end up saying hello and everyone thinks everything is great. Like, whatever."

However, when asked if he would ever work with Pharrell again, Kelis insisted. "Ummm, at that point there is faith and there is also stupidity."