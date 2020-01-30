& # 39; Good news & # 39 ;: Bangladesh allows the education of Rohingya children | Bangladesh News

%MINIFYHTMLe122345338991829bc2b1f90dcae085711% %MINIFYHTMLe122345338991829bc2b1f90dcae085712%

Rights groups and activists have welcomed Bangladesh's decision to allow Rohingya children living in large refugee camps to receive a formal education, calling it a "positive step."

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya children, who fled brutal repression in neighboring Myanmar along with their parents in 2017, only receive primary education in temporary learning centers established by international NGOs and the UN agency for children, UNICEF.

But as of April, a pilot program run by the UNICEF and Bangladesh government will initially enroll 10,000 Rohingya boys and girls up to 14 years old in grades six through nine, where they will be taught the curriculum of the Myanmar school and They will also receive skills training. officials said Wednesday.

"It's great news for us," Nay San Lwin, co-founder of Free Rohingya Coalition, told Al Jazeera.

"So far, at least, children can study until the ninth grade and young people can join training," he said.

More than 145,000 children receive basic education in a network of 1,600 small learning centers run by UNICEF in camps in southeastern Bangladesh, where more than one million Rohingyas, almost half of whom are children, have been living since they fled the persecution in Myanmar

Of these, almost 750,000 crossed the border after the Myanmar Buddhist majority launched a military offensive against the mostly Muslim ethnic group in 2017.

& # 39; Chase your dreams & # 39;

Human rights groups have long campaigned for effectively stateless Rohingya children to have access to quality education, warning about the costs of a "lost generation."

"This is an important and very positive commitment of the Bangladeshi government, which allows children to access the school and pursue their dreams for the future. They have already lost two academic years and cannot afford to waste more time outside the classroom," he said. Saad Hammadi, a South Asian activist at Amnesty International, said in a statement.

Mahbub Alam Talukder, commissioner of refugees, relief and repatriation of Bangladesh, said the government agreed in principle with a UN proposal that Rohingya children receive education in Myanmar.

Rohingya children struggle to obtain the most basic education

"They will be taught in the language of Myanmar, they will follow the curriculum of Myanmar, there is no possibility to study in formal schools in Bangladesh or read books in the Bengali language," he told the Associated Press news agency

"There is no possibility that they remain here in Bangladesh for a long time, so with this approach they can adapt to Myanmar's society when they return."

Mostafa Mohammad Sazzad Hossain, spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Dhaka, said a teacher training program is being developed.

"People with the appropriate academic qualification and experience will be recruited from the Rohingya and Bangladeshi communities and trained as teachers," he told AP.

The Myanmar government has long considered Rohingya immigrants from Bangladesh, despite the fact that their families have lived in Myanmar for generations.

Almost everyone has been denied citizenship since 1982, which has made them stateless. They are also denied freedom of movement and other basic rights, including education.

Last week, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Myanmar to take emergency measures to prevent the genocide of the Rohingya population.

Rohingya activist Lwin urged the Bangladeshi authorities to create more opportunities for Rohingya youth, so they can also get a college education.

"Our youth had been blocked from entering university since 2012 in Myanmar," he said.

"They dream of being professionals. Their dreams can come true if Bangladesh helps them."

Additional report by Saba Aziz: @saba_aziz