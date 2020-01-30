& # 39; A joke & # 39;: Palestinians criticize Trump's proposal for a new capital | Israeli-Palestinian Conflict News

Abu Dis, Occupied West Bank – Just outside Jerusalem is Abu Dis, a small village that the Middle East plan of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, has designated as the new capital of a future Palestinian state.

Known as a suburb by its residents, Abu Dis is part of the governorate of Jerusalem, but is outside the city limits.

Its population of around 20,000 residents is separated from the Old City by the illegal eight-meter-high separation wall of Israel and separated from surrounding areas by large Israeli settlements, also illegal.

Although it is a historic city, it lacks cultural and religious importance for Palestinians who consider Jerusalem as the only capital for their future state and a cradle of civilizations because of its importance in the three Abrahamic religions: Islam, Christianity and Judaism.

"The Palestinians will never accept Abu Dis as their capital," said Khaled Muhsin, 75, a resident of the village.

"Jerusalem is our capital, not theirs (the Israelis)," he said, pointing through the separation wall and toward Jerusalem.

said Muhsin, in the center of this photo (Arwa Ibrahim / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; Completely rejected & # 39;

Trump introduced the idea of ​​a new capital as part of the United States' recognition of the right of Palestinians to a state of their own.

According to the 181-page document presented at the White House on Tuesday, the new capital would include areas east and north of the separation wall, "including Kafr Aqab, the eastern part of Shuafat and Abu Dis, and could be called Al Quds." .

But for Ali Mansour, 70, a resident of Abu Dis, the US plan was "a joke."

"Abu Dis is a small town. Who would think it is the capital of Palestine?" I ask. "Not even a child would accept this."

Mansour's family was displaced in 1948 from areas of a village that is now part of Israel. "Jerusalem is simply a red line for us," he said.

Even the mayor of the city said he did not aspire to make Abu Dis a new Palestinian capital.

"We completely reject the idea. Abu Dis is just a suburb east of Jerusalem. We do not aspire to be the capital of Palestine," Ahmad Abu Hilal told Al Jazeera from his office in the municipality next to Abu Dis. University, one of the few important sites in the city that would otherwise have no characteristics.

Farah Hilmy, a 25-year-old university student who often uses the separation wall to show films during the summer, told Al Jazeera: "Proposals to make Abu Dis the capital will always fail because Jerusalem cannot be replaced." .

An old and isolated plan

While Trump introduced the idea of ​​a new Palestinian capital as part of East Jerusalem, residents and experts say they were surprised by the confusion it created since Abu Dis is outside the boundaries of the historic city.

"Abu Dis is a small historic suburb that lies east of Jerusalem," said Jamal Amro, a historian specializing in Jerusalem. "It is part of the governorship of Jerusalem, but it is outside the city."

Even for Israelis, Abu Dis is outside the city’s municipal boundaries after its occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967.

Under the Oslo Accords, signed by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Israel in 1993 and 1995, Abu Dis became part of the occupied West Bank Area B, which comprises approximately 21 percent of the West Bank and is under the Palestinian Authority (PA) control in matters related to education, health and economy.

The area remains under total Israeli security control, with the separation around it further isolating the residents of the lonely city from the main city.

"The separation wall has taken over thousands of kilometers of our land in Abu Dis. It divided our families and separated us from our land and from arriving in Jerusalem," said Atef Erekat, 55, at Al Jazeera.

"Abu Dis is a small prison."

The building of the Parliament of the Palestinian Authority in Abu Dis (Arwa Ibrahim / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; Jerusalem is our only capital & # 39;



Trump's plan to create a new Palestinian capital in Abu Dis has roots dating back to the 1990s when the suburb was proposed as a new base for the Palestinian parliament.

The building never opened, which Amro said highlighted the strong rejection of the Palestinians to the idea.

"The proposals to move the AP parliament to Abu Dis failed because the suburb is insignificant and is isolated from Jerusalem by the separation wall and is separated from other areas by settlements on all sides," Amro said, pointing to Ma & # 39; ale Adomim, one of the largest illegal settlements in Israel near Jerusalem.

Standing next to the now abandoned and abandoned building, kindergarten director Karima Hishma, 45, said that no matter how much the United States and Israel tried, Abu Dis will remain irrelevant.

"They tried for many years to give something of importance to Abu Dis, but none worked. Jerusalem is our only capital," said Hishma.

The Palestinian officials who led the negotiations during the Oslo Accords had imagined East Jerusalem, which comprises the Al-Aqsa complex, as a non-negotiable capital for any future Palestinian state.

But according to Trump's plan, the complex built in the eighth century and considered by Muslims as the third holiest site in Islam after Mecca and Medina, would be under Israeli control.

Hani Halabi, a 34-year-old activist and resident of Abu Dis summed up what Jerusalem meant to the Palestinians.

"Jerusalem is the historic capital of Palestine. It is where Al-Aqsa and the Church of the Holy Spelchure are," Halabi said. "Nothing can change that in our hearts and minds."