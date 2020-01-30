21 wild attempts to cover Alicia Keys song, but fail epic

%MINIFYHTML0e2c2200670c0b8d15db9b157c0d508b11% %MINIFYHTML0e2c2200670c0b8d15db9b157c0d508b12%

The rapper publishes on Instagram Stories a video of himself trying to sing along with the classic & # 39; You Don & # 39; t Know My Name & # 39; of the singing diva, but struggle to get to the notes.

21 wild It could be a good rapper, but it's definitely not that good when it comes to singing. The rapper made many people laugh on Wednesday, January 29, when he posted a video of himself trying to sing on Instagram Stories. Alicia Keys& # 39; "You don't know my names", only to find him really struggling to reach the note.

In her post, Alicia was heard singing seamlessly in the background, "And you will never have the opportunity to experience my love / Because my love feels like oooh / But you don't know my name." Savage was clearly trying to do a good job singing the song, but he couldn't reach some notes. Despite that, he still did his best.

Savage himself apparently realized how bad it sounded in the video because he captioned the video saying, "I wish I could sing like you." He also tagged Alicia's account.

His video successfully provoked the laughter of his fans, who could totally relate to him. "So it sounds," said one. Another said: "I'll be in the car ringing like this, and don't even make me start with & # 39; Girl on Fire & # 39; it's a boyfriend party." Someone else trolled him, "Bruh sounds like my dog ​​when fire trucks pass by lol." There was also a user who said: "He already won, he has to have a son with her. That is more difficult than the original."

Little did the user know, Alicia and Savage already had a collaboration together. Last year, the British rapper joined forces with the singer "If Ain & # 39; t Got You" for a remix of "Show Me Love", which also featured Miguel. It serves as the lead single for his next seventh studio album "Alice", which will be released on March 20, 2020.