2020 Super League: Salford Red Devils Tui Lolohea will never forget the "amazing year,quot; | Rugby League News

If I had to summarize the 2019 season for Tui Lolohea, perhaps the best way to describe it would be the worst of times followed by the best of times.

Anyway, this is how man looks at him.

A change to Leeds Rhinos by Wests Tigers in a three-year contract ended in Lolohea after only 17 appearances after early season turmoil that led to the dismissal of head coach David Furner after just six months in charge.

But joining Salford, with Robert Lui moving in the other direction, was revitalizing for the midfielder when the team made an unlikely race to a grand opening Super League final, where they faced the leaders of the fugitive league St Helens.

And, to top it all, the 25-year-old was part of a historic winter for the Tonga national team, as he defeated Britain and then became the first Level Two team to beat the kings of the international league of Australia rugby.

"It turned out to be an incredible year," said Lolohea Sky sports. "I was near my lowest point and then at my highest point, so I will never forget the year I had in Salford and Leeds.

"It's all part of the rugby league and learning on the go. I enjoyed my time in Leeds, although it didn't work out and probably didn't help me to be inconsistent, but (head coach) Ian Watson and (CEO) Ian Blease did A good job taking me to his team in Salford and buying his culture.

"I think I had to jump on the momentum Salford had when they played very well, and I thought we stayed with that and ended up playing very well all the time."

"Reaching the Grand Final was incredible and not many people can say that he has been in one at the highest level. Then winning that tour with Tonga was special and that is probably the highlight of my career so far."

Despite not joining the Red Devils until the middle of the season, Lolohea was able to quickly establish himself at AJ Bell Stadium and ended up being an integral part of his career towards the Grand Final after entering into a trouble-free partnership with Jackson Hastings.

Man of Steel Hastings switched to Wigan Warriors, with Salford recruiting former England international Kevin Brown, who was out of play for the entire 2019 season with an Achilles injury from Warrington Wolves to fill that void.

Despite the marked differences in the respective playing styles of Hastings and Brown, it has been easy for Lolohea to build a new partnership with the 35-year-old and, no doubt, his experience will be a great asset for the Red Devils.

"I'm really enjoying it," Lolohea said. "Kev is a really experienced player who has played at the highest level. He has a full preseason after his injury to his Achilles and I think he will surprise many people this season."

"Because of the way I have seen him train and play in these tests, he has been close to one of our best and I am really excited to see what he will do this year."

"He is a different player from Jacko. He has experience and is a big part of the rugby league. You get those halves that have been there enough to know the game upside down, so it will be great."

Kevin Brown has joined Salford from Warrington

In many ways, last year it was tried to prove that the detractors were wrong for Lolohea on a personal level along with a team level and there is an element of the latter again in 2020.

But instead of just showing skeptics that they are capable of competing on the greatest stage of the Super League, this time the goal is to silence those who say the Red Devils were a wonder of a season and can't reach those heights again after the departure of a key team members.

"I think we can and I think we can prove that some people are wrong again," Lolohea said.

"There are many people who have left, but there are some new signings that have entered and we also have a good hit in our team."

"Dan Sarginson (signed by Wigan) has been huge for us in these tests, he just works hard and is really competitive, which is an advantage for us."