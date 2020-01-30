Home Sports 2020 Super Bowl Ads: How much does an ad for Super Bowl...

2020 Super Bowl Ads: How much does an ad for Super Bowl 54 cost?

As if being a high-risk NFL game with a long half-time break wasn't enough to watch the Super Bowl, you're also expected to pay attention to your commercials.

The companies paid a lot of money to earn this coveted time, so it is up to you, the viewer, to make sure you get a good return on those commercials when talking about them, although you will probably say that they are not as fun as they used to be, just as You have done in the last five years.

%MINIFYHTML38ff1f4b7486ac2ab3ee13390c55b8ff13% %MINIFYHTML38ff1f4b7486ac2ab3ee13390c55b8ff14%

It is also an election year, so it is likely that there are even harder and more transparent attempts to show "corporate values,quot; than usual. Campaigns for Donald Trump and Mike Bloomberg disbursed millions for commercials during this year's Super Bowl.

Here you will find everything you need to know and more about Super Bowl 54 commercials, including how much they cost, the duration and history of Super Bowl commercial prices.

How much do Super Bowl commercials cost in 2020?

The cost of a 30-second commercial spot for Super Bowl 54 was approximately $ 5.6 million, according to AdAge.

Fox reportedly sold its advertising space in November, which is good, as the network pays the NFL approximately $ 1.1 billion for its rights package, including Sunday games, a part of "Thursday Night Football,quot; and its place in the Super Bowl broadcast rotation.

How much did a Super Bowl commercial cost in 2019?

A 30-second commercial for Super Bowl 53 in 2019 cost between $ 5.1 and $ 5.3 million, according to Bloomberg.

Last year's CBS broadcast of the game attracted an average television audience of 98.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen, the lowest rating for a Super Bowl in a decade.

How long do Super Bowl commercials last?

Like commercials every other day of the year, Super Bowl commercials are mostly 30 seconds long. Some will surely last 60 seconds or more, especially the tears. There may be a couple of 15-second fast hitters, and maybe even two from the same company with the goal of volume and peculiarity.

How many commercials are in a Super Bowl?

There were 42 Super Bowl commercials in 2019, but the total fluctuates year after year.

You can see most of last year's ads here, but almost half has been removed from the official channels of the companies. I'm sorry, you had to find out this way.

First Super Bowl Commercial Cost

The cost of a commercial in the first Super Bowl was $ 37,500, according to SuperBowl-ads.com.

Super Bowl Commercial Price History

Year 30 second commercial price
1967 $ 37,500 / $ 42,500 (multiple networks)
1968 $ 54,500
1969 $ 55,000
1970 $ 78,200
1971 $ 72,500
1972 $ 86,100
1973 $ 88,100
1974 $ 103,500
1975 $ 107,000
1976 $ 110,000
1977 $ 125,000
1978 $ 162,300
1979 $ 185,000
1980 $ 222,000
nineteen eighty one $ 275,000
1982 $ 324,300
1983 $ 400,000
1984 $ 368,200
1985 $ 525,000
1986 $ 550,000
1987 $ 600,000
1988 $ 645,500
1989 $ 675,500
1990 $ 700,400
1991 $ 800,000
1992 $ 850,000
1993 $ 850,000
1994 $ 900,000
nineteen ninety five $ 1,150,000
nineteen ninety six $ 1,085,000
1997 $ 1,200,000
1998 $ 1,291,100
1999 $ 1,600,000
2000 $ 2,100,000
2001 $ 2,200,000
2002 $ 2,200,000
2003 $ 2,200,000
2004 $ 2,302,200
2005 $ 2,400,000
2006 $ 2,500,000
2007 $ 2,385,365
2008 $ 2,699,963
2009 $ 2,999,960
2010 $ 2,954,010
2011 $ 3,100,000
2012 $ 3,500,000
2013 $ 3,800,000
2014 $ 4,000,000
2015 $ 4,250,000
2016 $ 4,500,000
2017 $ 5,000,000
2018 $ 5,200,000
2019 $ 5,300,000
2020 $ 5,600,000

Source: Superbowl-ads.com (Nielsen Media Research)

