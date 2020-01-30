2020 Super Bowl Ads: How much does an ad for Super Bowl 54 cost?

%MINIFYHTML38ff1f4b7486ac2ab3ee13390c55b8ff11% %MINIFYHTML38ff1f4b7486ac2ab3ee13390c55b8ff12%

As if being a high-risk NFL game with a long half-time break wasn't enough to watch the Super Bowl, you're also expected to pay attention to your commercials.

The companies paid a lot of money to earn this coveted time, so it is up to you, the viewer, to make sure you get a good return on those commercials when talking about them, although you will probably say that they are not as fun as they used to be, just as You have done in the last five years.

It is also an election year, so it is likely that there are even harder and more transparent attempts to show "corporate values,quot; than usual. Campaigns for Donald Trump and Mike Bloomberg disbursed millions for commercials during this year's Super Bowl.

Here you will find everything you need to know and more about Super Bowl 54 commercials, including how much they cost, the duration and history of Super Bowl commercial prices.

How much do Super Bowl commercials cost in 2020?

The cost of a 30-second commercial spot for Super Bowl 54 was approximately $ 5.6 million, according to AdAge.

Fox reportedly sold its advertising space in November, which is good, as the network pays the NFL approximately $ 1.1 billion for its rights package, including Sunday games, a part of "Thursday Night Football,quot; and its place in the Super Bowl broadcast rotation.

How much did a Super Bowl commercial cost in 2019?

A 30-second commercial for Super Bowl 53 in 2019 cost between $ 5.1 and $ 5.3 million, according to Bloomberg.

Last year's CBS broadcast of the game attracted an average television audience of 98.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen, the lowest rating for a Super Bowl in a decade.

How long do Super Bowl commercials last?

Like commercials every other day of the year, Super Bowl commercials are mostly 30 seconds long. Some will surely last 60 seconds or more, especially the tears. There may be a couple of 15-second fast hitters, and maybe even two from the same company with the goal of volume and peculiarity.

How many commercials are in a Super Bowl?

There were 42 Super Bowl commercials in 2019, but the total fluctuates year after year.

You can see most of last year's ads here, but almost half has been removed from the official channels of the companies. I'm sorry, you had to find out this way.

First Super Bowl Commercial Cost

The cost of a commercial in the first Super Bowl was $ 37,500, according to SuperBowl-ads.com.

Super Bowl Commercial Price History

Year 30 second commercial price 1967 $ 37,500 / $ 42,500 (multiple networks) 1968 $ 54,500 1969 $ 55,000 1970 $ 78,200 1971 $ 72,500 1972 $ 86,100 1973 $ 88,100 1974 $ 103,500 1975 $ 107,000 1976 $ 110,000 1977 $ 125,000 1978 $ 162,300 1979 $ 185,000 1980 $ 222,000 nineteen eighty one $ 275,000 1982 $ 324,300 1983 $ 400,000 1984 $ 368,200 1985 $ 525,000 1986 $ 550,000 1987 $ 600,000 1988 $ 645,500 1989 $ 675,500 1990 $ 700,400 1991 $ 800,000 1992 $ 850,000 1993 $ 850,000 1994 $ 900,000 nineteen ninety five $ 1,150,000 nineteen ninety six $ 1,085,000 1997 $ 1,200,000 1998 $ 1,291,100 1999 $ 1,600,000 2000 $ 2,100,000 2001 $ 2,200,000 2002 $ 2,200,000 2003 $ 2,200,000 2004 $ 2,302,200 2005 $ 2,400,000 2006 $ 2,500,000 2007 $ 2,385,365 2008 $ 2,699,963 2009 $ 2,999,960 2010 $ 2,954,010 2011 $ 3,100,000 2012 $ 3,500,000 2013 $ 3,800,000 2014 $ 4,000,000 2015 $ 4,250,000 2016 $ 4,500,000 2017 $ 5,000,000 2018 $ 5,200,000 2019 $ 5,300,000 2020 $ 5,600,000

Source: Superbowl-ads.com (Nielsen Media Research)