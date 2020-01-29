Zack Kassian of Oilers focused more on winning than on rivalry with Matthew Tkachuk of Flames

Zack Kassian looks forward to the Battle of Alberta on Wednesday, but it may not be for the reason one might expect.

Edmonton Oilers veteran returns from a two-game suspension for the long-awaited team meeting with Calgary Flames visitors, including All-Star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Kassian and the star of Flames participated infamously in several exchanges during the last confrontation of the teams, which resulted in Kassian's suspension for his role in a fight that Tkachuk did not want to participate.

The discussion that followed about the incident, which focused mainly on the role of Tkachuk as an agitator and if Kassian's response was justified, consumed the world of hockey in the days and weeks after the January 11 contest, which led to Speculate about what might happen when teams face off in Edmonton on Wednesday and again in Calgary three days later.

According to Kassian, who initially implied that he could seek reprisals in Tkachuk, all that will happen is an important hockey game between two rivals in the division.

"I think if you look at the standings, we have to play to win the game. It's that simple. There is no doubt about that," Kassian said. told reporters on Tuesday. "We play Calgary twice in the next three games. They are important points … obviously, the two teams don't love each other very much in this Battle of Alberta, but we are accelerating to get two points and we are treating it like a playoff game." .

Looking ahead to Wednesday's game, Calgary and Edmonton sit second and third in the Pacific Division, respectively. And although the Oilers have two games in their rivals between provinces, they are also tied for points with the Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights, which means they could easily fall from playoff places with a short run of bad results.

The tight nature of the playoff race adds even more intensity to an already heated rivalry. With NHL Player Security Department chief George Parros reportedly planning to attend on Wednesday, Kassian reiterated that securing victory is paramount for him and his teammates, especially because the Oilers lost the game of 11 from January.

"However, I knew that (the NHL) was going to be attentive, with what was said and the media describing it as something much bigger than it really is," Kassian said. "As I said before, it's about the two points. That's the way we're going to stick to them, I'm going to play my game, we're going to play a difficult game (and) I'll get out of here hopefully with two points. That's the most important part. "

While Kassian emphasized the importance of obtaining maximum points, he acknowledged the additional advantage that the game has acquired due to his slow-fire fight with Tkachuk. The 29-year-old striker is on his way to easily breaking his career highs in goals, assists and points, but he is known primarily as a tough player who does not shy away from mixing him with his opponents.

You can't completely ignore his aggressive style, after all. It's part of what made him the player he is today, and Kassian said he won't shy away from the physical game if he helps the Oilers win.

"I thought about what happened on the ice (on January 11) … I handled it for the most part. I received punishment, and that's it," Kassian said. "Obviously, if Tkachuk has the record and I can hit it clean, I'm not going to pass it, right? But that's the hockey game. I don't think anyone is going to have a hit if you can (make one), especially in the Battle from Alberta when teams don't love each other. "

Despite the controversy and his suspension, Kassian has enjoyed what he calls the "circus,quot; that has surrounded the rivalry. The Windsor native, Ontario, spent the week of rest of the Oilers and the recess of the All-Star Game in California, but his return to Edmonton has allowed him to soak in anticipation of what would otherwise be a fairly standard endgame contest January of the regular season.

"I think (Monday) is the first day I really saw something you heard in the city," Kassian explained. "What people said, you got the fire back and that's what sport is about, right? Sport is something for fans to talk about. I know that Edmonton fans are on my side, Calgary fans are on the side of Tkachuk. " They will probably boo me here, when I go there they will boo me, you know what I mean?

"That's good for the game, it's fun for the game. It's about time we have a little passion and fire and that's not bad at all. People make it look like it's bad for hockey, (but) I think which is good for hockey. "