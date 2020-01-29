Zack Kassian of Edmonton Oilers receives a four-year contract extension

%MINIFYHTML39c4017aeed1814148f336ad49323bf611% %MINIFYHTML39c4017aeed1814148f336ad49323bf612%

Everyone anxiously awaits what happens on the ice between Zack Kassian of the Edmonton Oilers and Matthew Tkachuk of Calgary after their last meeting at the Battle of Alberta that resulted in a two-game suspension for the first. But before the disc fell, the stout striker became the benefactor of a decision outside the ice by obtaining assurances that he is a member of the Oilers' long-term plan. Kassian signed a four-year contract extension for an average annual value of $ 3.2 million on Wednesday.

Established to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, the 29-year-old forward had his imminent future with the expectation of reaching free agency. Instead, you will receive a raise; He is currently finishing a three-year contract worth $ 1.95 million AAV. Kassian was traded to Edmonton on December 28, 2015 for Montreal in exchange for Ben Scrivens.

With the deadline of the impending trade, the Oilers are likely to be buyers while competing for a place in the playoffs, but now there is no doubt that Kassian will be part of that race. Often, players who will become UFA are considered possible rentals for other teams.

Kassian: "If Tkachuk has the disk and I can hit it clean, I won't pass it,quot;

Kassian has 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 44 games this season. His greatest impact has been felt as an executor, especially in the infamous December 27 meeting against the flames when he hit Tkachuk after the flames striker gave him two considerable and confrontational blows.

The nine-year veteran is expected to defeat 29 points (2013-14), his best mark in his career, as he is on his way to 49 despite missing five games this season.