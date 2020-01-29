Zac Efron is dating neighbor co-star Halston Sage after separating from Sarah Bro

Zac Efron and Danish Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro reportedly separated after leaving for less than a year. And now, Efron has apparently moved on with his Neighbors co-star and Prodigal son actress, Halston Sage.

According to We weekly, Efron and Bro's relationship "just wasn't working," and when she returned to Los Angeles, things between her and the Extremely evil, surprisingly evil and vile star "never got going again."

Prepare to cry: Zac Efron is now dating the actress of & # 39; The Orville & # 39 ;, Halston Sage https://t.co/krFzZNa71y – Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) January 29, 2020

A source told the publication that the 32-year-old quickly moved to Sage, and things are already getting serious.

"(Efron and Sage) have a serious relationship and are in love," says the source. "They spent the holidays together, with part of that time in Santa Barbara."

After appearing in Neighbors together in 2014, ME! News reported in April of that year that Efron and the 26-year-old The orville The actress was an article. But, in July, the former Disney Channel star was single again.

Efron and Bro first caused dating rumors in early 2019 when they were seen together in January in a gym class in Los Angeles. In March, the duo attended an Ultimate Fighting Championship game in Las Vegas, as well as a Los Angeles Kings game. We weekly They confirmed that they were a couple at that time.

This abrupt change in Efron's personal life occurs only weeks after the actor suffered a serious health scare while filming his new series of adventures. Kill Zac Efron in Papua New Guinea Efron reportedly suffered a serious bacterial infection that took him to the hospital, but ended up recovering completely.

Zac Efron wrote on Instagram that he got sick, but he recovered quickly and finished three incredible weeks of filming. Efron thanked everyone who had approached him, and then added that he was going home for the holidays and that he would see them all in 2020.

Some High School Musical Fans recently began sending Efron and his co-star Vanessa Hudgens hard after she separated from her nine-year-old boyfriend, Austin Butler. Efron and Hudgens dated for five years during their Disney days, but separated in 2010.

Ad

Since then, Zac Efron has been linked to Michelle Rodriguez, Sami Miro, Alexandra Daddario and Rebecca Ferguson, as well as Sarah Bro and Halston Sage.



Post views:

6 6