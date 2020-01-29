Your version of Kobe Bryant doesn't need to match anyone else's

%MINIFYHTMLb428605e7a91dd8682363adda4b2d52b11% %MINIFYHTMLb428605e7a91dd8682363adda4b2d52b12%

No matter what Kobe Bryant did, he made you feel. There was no middle ground with him. For most of his 20-year NBA career, you wanted him to win triumphantly or fail miserably, and there were no middlemen.

Bryant's rare combination of excellence and charisma propelled him to a state reserved only for the most convincing figures in the history of sport. The impact of his sudden death extended far beyond the basketball floor and forced people around the world to deal with their feelings in a way that only the loss of life can do.

%MINIFYHTMLb428605e7a91dd8682363adda4b2d52b13% %MINIFYHTMLb428605e7a91dd8682363adda4b2d52b14%

Many reminded Bryant that he took the floor for the Lakers, captivating fans on his way to five championships, 18 All-Star teams and more than 33,000 points. The anticipation of waiting for a final jump shot from Kobe to reach the basket with the game hanging on the scale could leave him breathless. His compliments were impressive, but his characteristic moments raised him from man to myth.

Bryant's unstoppable will to win and the endless supply of energy made him a superhero rather than a superstar. It was held in greater consideration, even among the elite of the game. You can still see through the next generation of NBA players, the young people who grew up watching and worshiping Bryant while pursuing greatness with reckless abandonment.

Those qualities also provided a lot of material for his detractors. Another side of Bryant could be selfish, arrogant and sometimes downright mean to others.

His former teammate, Lamar Odom, said Bryant once elbowed the Lakers' guard, Sasha Vujacic, for no apparent reason. He turned Smush Parker into a shot. Everyone knows his story with Shaquille O & # 39; Neal. He was fined $ 100,000 in 2011 for throwing a gay insult to a referee. (He later apologized and received praise in 2013 for telling a Twitter user that don't use the word "gay,quot; as an insult)

GREER: Kobe's daughter got the best side of her father

Perhaps Bryant's competitive fire, with all its intentional and unintended wave effects, was the only way he could have achieved such a high level of success. It takes its own madness to launch some of those characteristic clutch shots, let alone drain them. Critics may have argued about Bryant's style of play and the abrasive nature, but for him, that's how he found what he needed. He challenged those in his circle in the same way he challenged himself.

Then there was Bryant's public person. It could be charming and intriguing, the kind of famous person that stands out in a celebrity room. His frame 6-6, his voice, his articulation: there was a certain command and magnetism that he could have on a room.

(Note: strong language in the video below).

My favorite story of Kobe, and one of his favorites to tell me: after studying Michael Jordan in the movie, how was the first time a characteristic dump movement occurred before his eyes the first time he played MJ & the Bulls. I think he would have wanted everyone to know this … pic.twitter.com/XuMfa0x0aR – Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 28, 2020

Bryant's image also changed dramatically when he was charged with sexual assault in 2003. The charges were dropped after Bryant's accuser refused to testify, and a civil lawsuit was resolved privately in 2005. As part of an apology to the woman, Bryant said: "Although I really believe that this meeting between us was agreed, I now recognize that she did not see and does not see this incident in the same way as I. After months of reviewing the discovery, listening to her lawyer and even her testimony in person, now I understand how he feels he did not give his consent for this meeting. "

After Bryant's death, online discussions quickly formed on how to discuss this case. Is it too early to talk about that? Isn't it always "too soon,quot; to talk about it? How much should we talk about it?

Legacies are always complicated if you look beyond the surface. There is no right answer. ESPN's Pablo Torre was the closest to finding one.

MORGAN: How my hatred for Kobe became admiration

"We should think of Kobe Bryant as a human being, however difficult it is at this time." Torre said. "Mentioning his flaws is not diluting his myth. Recognizing his case of sexual assault in Colorado, for example, is not dishonoring his greatness. It is simply complicating it."

We witnessed a post-retirement Bryant who enjoyed being a husband and father. He expressed such a deep love for his wife and four daughters. We saw how he transmitted his passion for basketball to Gianna, 13, one of the nine people killed in the tragic accident on Sunday's helicopter. She got the best of him, the silly father and the coach followed her until the next game and took pictures every time. This is who Kobe was on his last day.

Bryant made the transition to different phases of his life before our eyes, and he had much more to do. His curiosity was unlimited. He got into sports, business, television, movies and literature. He won an Oscar less than two years removed from his last NBA game. Once closed and unwilling to share its secrets, it became a role model for current players, both men and women. He had a lot to share.

No matter what Kobe Bryant did, he made you feel, and your feelings are as valid as anyone else's.