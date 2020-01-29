Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

Coronavirus tests China's global dependence

Companies like Starbucks, Ikea, Ford and Toyota are closing locations in China, and Apple is diverting supply chains as the number of people infected by a mysterious flulike virus exceeds 6,000.

It is not clear how quickly these companies will recover.

Tourism is also suffering. British Airways suspended all flights to the mainland, and United Airlines and Air Canada joined a growing number of airlines reducing service. Governments around the world are issuing travel warnings.

China has been the world's largest source of dollars for tourism, but it seems unlikely that Chinese tourists spend what they usually do: $ 258 billion annually, almost double the number of Americans.

The toll: China said 132 people had died from the virus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan. No deaths have been reported outside of China, but cases abroad have increased.