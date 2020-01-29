Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

Coronavirus tests China's global dependence
Companies like Starbucks, Ikea, Ford and Toyota are closing locations in China, and Apple is diverting supply chains as the number of people infected by a mysterious flulike virus exceeds 6,000.
It is not clear how quickly these companies will recover.
Tourism is also suffering. British Airways suspended all flights to the mainland, and United Airlines and Air Canada joined a growing number of airlines reducing service. Governments around the world are issuing travel warnings.
China has been the world's largest source of dollars for tourism, but it seems unlikely that Chinese tourists spend what they usually do: $ 258 billion annually, almost double the number of Americans.
The toll: China said 132 people had died from the virus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan. No deaths have been reported outside of China, but cases abroad have increased.
Mahmoud Abbas, the 84-year-old Palestinian Authority leader, described the attempt to resolve generations of Israeli-Palestinian conflicts as a "conspiracy,quot; that does not deserve serious consideration. "We say a thousand times: no, no, no," he said, speaking from Ramallah in the West Bank on Tuesday night. Protests broke out in the streets of Gaza and the West Bank.
Reaction of other Arab governments. has been mixed, without US allies. UU. in the region that formally support or commit to the plan. Ambassadors from Bahrain, Oman and United Arab Emirates attended the announcement.
The last: Israel postponed a movement to annex large parts of the West Bank to explore legal ramifications, a government minister said, a day after Netanyahu promised to act quickly on the plan.
Summary: Trump and Netanyahu, both facing turmoil in their country and needing a victory, announced a path to peace that greatly favors Israel. Here is a map describing the agreement, which proposes a Palestinian state with limited sovereignty and Israeli control of a unified Jerusalem.
The accusation could end soon
Republican leaders said they were increasingly confident that they could block new witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial of President Trump, and that they could Request an acquittal vote as early as Friday.
The 53 senators of the party seemed to be aligned, despite the recent revelations of John Bolton, the former national security adviser, who undermined the president's defense.
But the trial is not over: on Wednesday, after a week of silently hearing the case, the senators began questioning the legal teams representing the president and the House. Both sides took the opportunity to make holes in the cases of their opponents. Follow us on nytimes.com.
Whats Next: They should four Republicans Joining the Democrats to summon witnesses for the trial, could open a new phase that could continue until February.
The argument: One of Trump's lawyers promoted, among other things, an extraordinarily expansive vision of the executive branch, arguing that any action taken by the president to help his own reelection is, by definition, of public interest.
For Uyghurs, following the rules doesn't help
Zulhumar Isaac, above, a young Uighur from Xinjiang Province, grew up in a family of model citizens: his mother was even a member of the mid-level Communist Party. But when the party began to take strong measures against the Uyghurs, their parents were arrested.
Our writer spent almost a year. documenting his story of loss, frustration and dissent while playing a dangerous game with the state to recover them.
Huawei: In a second victory for the Chinese tech giant this week, the European Union only advised its members limit the so-called high-risk 5G providers, a category that includes Huawei, without recommending a ban imposed by the US. UU. for security reasons.
Brexit: The last step in the years before Britain's withdrawal from the European Union is complete, as European lawmakers passed the bill on Wednesday. Our correspondent explains what it means for the block.
Kobe Bryant: A blurred selfie taken by a 13 year old boy in the former N.B.A. Star's basketball academy on Saturday is perhaps his last photo before he died.
Snapshot: Above, the Thwaites glacier in Antarctica, where The scientists first recorded unusually warm water under the ice. The Florida-sized glacier is part of a group that acts as a brake in part of the much larger western Antarctic ice sheet, which, if melted, would elevate the world's oceans by more than a meter for centuries.
Australian Open: Ashleigh Barty, Australia's best hope for winning the tournament title in a decade, plays today in a semifinal. She has avoided the hype around her in Melbourne, and says she could do without all the attention. On the men's side, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer face. This is what to see.
What we are reading: This account of an attempt to make Silicon Valley dopamine quickly in The Cut, which is hilarious and strange.
Cook: Check with this recipe for Cornbread muffins with cheese and hot honey butter.
Watch: Nicolas Cage and Joely Richardson face an evil lilac tone in the sci-fi horror movie "Color Out of Space," directed by Richard Stanley.
Come on: After causing a stir in social networks, the presentation of a restored panel of the "Mystic Lamb,quot; begins a year celebrating the late medieval master Jan van Eyck in Ghent, Belgium.
Smarter life: If you travel to Japan, remember these etiquette tips.
Gandhi's mantle
Today is the 72nd anniversary of the death of Mohandas Gandhi, who helped achieve the independence of India from Great Britain with a campaign of nonviolence and protections enshrined for all religions. Protesters who challenge the Hindu nationalist agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have evoked Gandhi's legacy, but so is Mr. Modi, to promote nationalism. Maria Abi-Habib, a correspondent for The Times in South Asia, spoke with Mike Ives of the Briefings team about the crash.
How have the protests changed since they started a few months ago?
They are much wider. They are not only Muslims or a group of liberal students, they are the people who see India that Gandhi built, one of secularism and religious coexistence, giving way to a government that is committed to a sectarian narrative at a time when the economy is shake
Can you think of a scene?
Some protesters held a banner that read: "Dear Hindus, we rejected an Islamic state in 1947. Now it is your turn to reject a Hindu state. Honestly, secular India." That really spoke to me because 1947 was the partition, when the Hindus in Pakistan They decided to stay or flee to India, and Muslims in India had a similar option.
India chose secularism in 1947. It was mostly Hindu and said its strength was its diversity, and that it would embrace Christians and Muslims and Sikhs as much as its Hindu citizens.
Why is a particular protest, a sitting on the road by Muslim women in the Shaheen Bagh neighborhood of Delhi, considered so significant?
Above all, the Muslim community in India has not been well organized in recent decades, but These protests have mobilized him. Shaheen Bagh has become a symbol of that. And the place of women in Indian Muslim homes has tended to be a conservative stereotype: they don't go out, they don't protest, they don't mobilize. So Shaheen Bagh has really changed the game.
