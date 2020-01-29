Your hot questions about The Circle of Netflix answered

Forget Instagram. See you later, Snapchat. I smell you later, TikTok. We are about to The circle, The latest Netflix reality competition series that everyone talks about.
Here is the essence: eight players at the same time live in the same building but never meet face to face, they only interact through a social media messaging application created for the program. They can choose to be authentic, using real photos and details, or they can decide to be someone else. Yes, they have permission for catfish. (Look the other way, Nev!)
After the debut of the US version on Netflix on January 1, obsession addicts quickly became obsessed with the show, fell in love with the contestants as they leaked, excited, flirted instantly and earned their days in hopes of winning the day . Grand Prix of $ 100,000. It is basically a popularity contest, at the same time that it is played as a reality competition series and a commentary on our obsession with all social networks, providing a fascinating insight into what people believe Other people see when they look at their feeds in front of what they really see.
Example: For any model that thinks it's nice to put "tacos all day every day,quot; on their profile? Ask Alana, the first "locked,quot; person in the game, how it went.
The first season of the American version of The circle concluded on January 15 with (Spoiler Alert!) Joey Sasso finally winning the grand prize, playing like himself, photo with Lady Gaga Y Adeleincluded!
If you still can't get enough of The circle, we have gathered all the necessary information about the program, including where the apartment complex is, how long the players were trapped in their apartments and how they were allowed to use photos of people who had never met their competitors before catfish …
OK where is it? The circle apartment complex located?
Despite using exterior shots of Chicago, The circle It was not filmed in the United States; It was filmed in an apartment block in Salford, a small city of Manchester in the United Kingdom, taking the same building in which the British version was filmed.
Is it a real apartment building?
Yes and no. The circle fully furnish each room to suit the tastes and interests of a contestant, but random residents do not live there when the program is not filming at the The Bachelor Mansion.
"Finding the apartment block is incredibly difficult because what we really need is a completely empty apartment block, because we don't want to share it with the residents who live there," Harcourt told Vulture. "We ended up taking control of everything."
Is the production team in the same building?
A "large control room,quot; that housed "20 to 30 producers and cameramen working, recording, recording everything that was happening, and also studying the game and sending the entire message of the Circle,quot;, was located in front of the building, with Harcourt he describes it "as a disused university campus,quot;. U circle?
How long were the players playing?
If you entered the first day, you spent 15 days in total in the Circle, as Harcourt revealed to Variety It was a 15-day production shoot.
But the cast had no idea how long they were playing, with Joey counting The Hollywood reporter"I don't know. When you register, they tell you, we don't tell you the day, we don't tell you the time. That is part of the mental game of losing consciousness trying to keep it together."
But, like, what did they do all day?
Unlike other reality reality series, such as The Bachelor or Project Runway, contestants were allowed to bring books and magazines, simply no electronics, and were occasionally allowed to "watch a drama on Netflix or something," Harcourt said. Variety.
So they really didn't interact with other humans?
While they were not allowed to see the other contestants, each of them was assigned their own producer and camera operator, as Harcourt explained in his interview with Variety. "We didn't want them to feel too alone." In addition, it helped because at the beginning the crew was "reminding them at certain stages, helping guide them through the game, sometimes helping them articulate their thoughts."
And your sitch food?
The production supplied their refrigerators and pantries daily, providing basically everything they wanted. Amazon Fresh is shaking!
"We made it feel at home for everyone who lives there," Harcourt said about customizing the apartments for each contestant. "For all intents and purposes, it is a kind of home."
As it did The circle launch the show?
The main thing that Harcourt and the team were looking for when it came to competitors? Diversity.
"We wanted people from different backgrounds. Other reality shows, either True housewives or Jersey coast, they are all a gang of quite similar characters, "he explained to Variety. "What The circle gave us the opportunity to do was launch a very diverse network throughout the United States. One of the positive things social networks do is that it can connect people who otherwise would not have had contact with each other, so I thought it was pretty good to replicate that in the casting. "
After conducting a broad search, with Joey, who is an actor, and told THR that he saw "something online,quot; about the request to be on the show, 20 to 25 people were finally "authorized to play," Harcourt said. with eight chosen as the original group of contestants.
How did they decide which new player to send to the game?
All eliminated players who were not chosen to be part of the original eight contestants were kept waiting, waiting to be called as it depended on who was eliminated.
Basically, if a competing woman were expelled, they would send a woman. If they sent a man to pack, a new male cast member would join the game. From there, they would try to choose who seemed to be the best for the game at that particular time with Harcourt saying Variety there was no "sixth sense of who will replace who."
If someone decides to be a catfish, do they have to meet the person they pretend to be, like Seaburn using photos of his girlfriend Rebecca?
Do not! But the production has to consult first with the person and obtain permission to use his image, which is what happened with Karyn, who chose to play the game as Mercedeze using photos of a woman he didn't know.
"She provided us with a series of people and profiles that maybe she knew and then we helped her to address them to effectively license her photos and also let them know the advantages and disadvantages of the fact that her photos are being used." Harcourt told Vulture.
How did the producers get the classification system to eliminate the contestants from the game?
The qualification system was something that the Circle team had spent "a lot of time refining and testing,quot; after learning that the initial they used in the British inaugural season didn't work as well as they wanted.
"People called five stars Uber," Harcourt told Parade about the old system. "We didn't love it, since different people have different underlying value criteria." And it was Netflix who suggested the classification system after they were associated with the program.
I can't have enough and I need more episodes for binge eating. Where else can I look?
There are currently four versions. The first was the British edition, which premiered in 2018 and instantly became a success. The following are editions for France and Brazil, which were made for Netflix and have not yet been released.
As for a second season of the US version. UU., Netflix has not yet been officially renewed The circle.
The circle It is currently available to stream on Netflix.
