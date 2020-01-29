Your hot questions about The Circle of Netflix answered

Forget Instagram. See you later, Snapchat. I smell you later, TikTok. We are about to The circle, The latest Netflix reality competition series that everyone talks about.

Here is the essence: eight players at the same time live in the same building but never meet face to face, they only interact through a social media messaging application created for the program. They can choose to be authentic, using real photos and details, or they can decide to be someone else. Yes, they have permission for catfish. (Look the other way, Nev!)

After the debut of the US version on Netflix on January 1, obsession addicts quickly became obsessed with the show, fell in love with the contestants as they leaked, excited, flirted instantly and earned their days in hopes of winning the day . Grand Prix of $ 100,000. It is basically a popularity contest, at the same time that it is played as a reality competition series and a commentary on our obsession with all social networks, providing a fascinating insight into what people believe Other people see when they look at their feeds in front of what they really see.

Example: For any model that thinks it's nice to put "tacos all day every day,quot; on their profile? Ask Alana, the first "locked,quot; person in the game, how it went.