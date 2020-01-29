Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Smarter life: Breaking with a therapist can be stressful. But do it With these tips in mind, it can be a growth opportunity.

Our man in Wuhan

Chris Buckley, our chief correspondent for China, reports this week from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Mike Ives, from the Briefings team, talked to him on the phone.

How is it with these restrictions in place?

It can be difficult to imagine how thoroughly people have withdrawn from the streets and from public life. I had to cross one of the great bridges through the Yangtze to inform me. And there it was, on one of these Chinese shared bicycles that are everywhere, on an almost completely empty bridge, spanning one of the largest cities in China, crossing its largest river. And there were only two other people on the bridge.

Many people wonder how long the closure can last. Even now, people are worried about the jobs they can lose, the businesses they will close, the school they could miss.

You have reported that anger in Chinese social networks it's intense

Yes, and you hear that here too. People burst with a kind of anger and exasperation about how it was that this dangerous pathogen was among them, but they did not understand, in many cases, how serious it was or what was happening until the city was closed.

But that is leaved by a feeling among many people that the most urgent thing is overcome this crisis – so that as few people die as possible and life can return to a normal type as soon as possible.