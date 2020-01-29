Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Break
British Airways became the first international airline to suspend all flights to and from China due to the outbreak of coronavirus
After more than a week of silently listening to the case involving President Trump, the senators will have the opportunity to participate in the process today, when they are allowed to interrogate both sides.
Starting around 1 p.m., senators will have up to 16 hours for two days to send written questions that will be read aloud by Supreme Court President John Roberts, who presides over the trial.
The session comes a day after Trump's lawyers ended up with a call to ignore an account of John Bolton, the former national security adviser, who undermines the president's defense.
Whats Next: Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, said Tuesday that he still does not have the votes to block an expected momentum to call witnesses, which would require the support of at least four Republicans. A vote is expected on Friday.
Related: Democrats who once made fun of Bolton now want him to testify, while some of his former Republican friends are throwing him out. John Kelly, former White House chief of staff, did not always get along with Mr. Bolton, but said this week: "If John Bolton says that in the book, I think John Bolton."
The newspaper: Today's episode is about how the minority leader, Senator Chuck Schumer, sees the trial.
Evacuees from Wuhan arrive in the US UU.
A plane carrying more than 200 Americans from the Chinese city that is the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak landed in Alaska on Tuesday. Passengers, including diplomats and businessmen, had to undergo medical exams before continuing to their final destination in California. Here are the latest updates.
Chinese officials said today that at least 132 people had died from the virus and raised the number of confirmed cases to almost 6,000.
Governments and businesses around the world issued new travel warnings on Tuesday, and Americans are now advised against visiting China. US officials said Wuhan's passenger detection would be extended to 20 ports of entry.
The details: Cases in Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Vietnam involved patients who had not traveled to China. No deaths have been reported outside of China. This is what we know about the virus.
For perspective: The flu kills approximately 35,000 Americans each year. This season, it already made some 15 million Americans sick and killed 8,200, according to C.D.C. Dear.
Another angle: Bats are considered the likely source of the outbreak. Scientists have struggled for a long time to understand how mammals carry so many viruses without getting sick.
The Middle East peace plan favors Israel
President Trump on Tuesday presented proposals that would give Israel most of what he has sought during decades of conflict and offer Palestinians the possibility of a state with limited sovereignty.
"My vision presents a win-win opportunity for both parties," Trump said at a White House ceremony with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. No one from the Palestinian leadership attended.
The details: The three-year plan would allow Israel to control a unified Jerusalem as its capital and would not require it to uproot the West Bank settlements. Trump promised $ 50 billion in international investment for the new Palestinian entity.
Reply: The president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, did not play any substantive role in the configuration of the plan and immediately denounced it as a "conspiracy agreement." None of Washington's Arab allies formally supported him.
News Analysis: For a president facing a political trial and an Israeli prime minister under criminal indictment, the plan "sounded more like a road map for its own future than for the Middle East," writes our national security correspondent.
Whats Next: Netanyahu said he would move on Sunday to apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and all Jewish settlements in the West Bank. Most of the world considers these settlements illegal.
Japan skaters come out of the shadows
Snapshot: Above, Elizabeth Warren's golden retriever, Bailey, in a campaign office in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Some 2020 presidential candidates have He turned his dogs into social media stars.
Perspective: In an opinion article for The Times, NPR journalist Mary Louise Kelly says that being called a liar by Mike Pompeo is not what bothered her most about her recent interview with the secretary of state.
Nightly Comedy: Ms. Kelly He said that Mr. Pompeo cursed her and challenged her to look for Ukraine on a map. Stephen Colbert wondered: “Why does Mike Pompeo only have unmarked maps ready? Is he the secretary of state or an eighth grade social studies teacher?
What we are seeing: These photos in the Atlantic of locust swarms in East Africa. "For those who keep track of the plagues that plague the planet," writes Andrea Kannapell, the editor of Briefings.
Our man in Wuhan
Chris Buckley, our chief correspondent for China, reports this week from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Mike Ives, from the Briefings team, talked to him on the phone.
How is it with these restrictions in place?
It can be difficult to imagine how thoroughly people have withdrawn from the streets and from public life. I had to cross one of the great bridges through the Yangtze to inform me. And there it was, on one of these Chinese shared bicycles that are everywhere, on an almost completely empty bridge, spanning one of the largest cities in China, crossing its largest river. And there were only two other people on the bridge.
Many people wonder how long the closure can last. Even now, people are worried about the jobs they can lose, the businesses they will close, the school they could miss.
You have reported that anger in Chinese social networks it's intense
Yes, and you hear that here too. People burst with a kind of anger and exasperation about how it was that this dangerous pathogen was among them, but they did not understand, in many cases, how serious it was or what was happening until the city was closed.
But that is leaved by a feeling among many people that the most urgent thing is overcome this crisis – so that as few people die as possible and life can return to a normal type as soon as possible.
What else are you seeing there?
You see a combination of reactions when you approach people to talk. First, there is a natural caution when approaching someone. But once you reassure them (it's outside, at a distance of about 10 feet), they can be very open and also very generous.
How does that compare with the answer you usually get?
The reaction you get as a foreign reporter varies a lot in China. But I think that these circumstances, in which people feel that, and, in a sense, we are all in this together, and that you are also experiencing this in some way, make it easier to create that connection.
