Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Trump's peace plan for the Middle East favors Israel
The Israeli cabinet will vote this weekend on plans to unilaterally annex the strategically important Jordan River Valley and all Jewish settlements in the West Bank.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel announced the planned vote on Tuesday, just as President Trump unveiled a long-awaited peace plan that would make Jerusalem the undivided capital of Israel without requiring the country to uproot the West Bank settlements.
The annexation would establish what the country's leaders have coveted since 1967: a permanent eastern border for Israel along the Jordan River, recognized by the United States. That would surely inflame the Palestinians even more.
Context: Trump's plan offers Palestinians the possibility of a state with limited sovereignty and essentially dismantles 60 years of bipartisan support for a negotiated process between Israelis and Palestinians.
As the coronavirus spreads, travel warnings accumulate
Governments and companies around the world. On Tuesday he issued new travel warnings to China, as officials in Germany and Japan reported the first known cases of person-to-person transmission in those countries of a coronavirus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Here is the latest.
In particular, the Hong Kong authorities They said they would suspend high-speed train services between the territory and the continent, among other measures, starting Thursday.
Details: At least 132 people have died from the virus in China, the government said today, and the number of cases increased to 5,974, compared to 4,515 the previous day. This is what we know about the virus.
The science: Researchers are working on a coronavirus vaccine, but it is a slow process. And we observe how bats, which could be the source of the outbreak, transmit so many viruses.
Go deeper: The outbreak has blown the facade of the Chinese Communist Party of a unified society, writes our columnist Li Yuan.
Opinion: Elisabeth Rosenthal, former Times correspondent and emergency room doctor, says that washing your hands is the best protection against the new coronavirus.
The measure could jeopardize Mr. Johnson's efforts to Negotiate a new British-American trade agreement after Britain formally leaves the European Union on Friday.
But Johnson's demonstration of independence played well with British commentators, and experts said he had calculated that the United States would not stop intelligence cooperation.
Background: Britain's membership in the so-called Five Eyes intelligence exchange group, with Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States, gives more importance to Johnson's decision. And it occurs when Germany is also deciding whether to work with Huawei.
Details: British officials said intense US arguments that Beijing could use the Chinese telecommunications giant were not convincing, given Britain's plan to limit the use of Huawei equipment to what officials characterize as "marginal,quot; parts of the national 5G network.
If you have 15 minutes, it's worth it
A gigantic fiscal robbery
From 2006 to 2011, the "cum-ex trade,quot;, a monetary maneuver to avoid double taxation of investment benefits, allowed hundreds of bankers, lawyers and investors to divert around $ 60 billion from state coffers in Germany, France and other European countries.
What we are seeing: These photos in the Atlantic of locust swarms in East Africa. "For those who keep track of the plagues that plague the planet," writes Andrea Kannapell, the editor of Briefings.
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Farro with crispy mushrooms and sour cream is similar in texture to a risotto, without constant agitation.
Read: Our former head of the Cairo office calls "Black Wave," a new book on the chaos in the Middle East of Kim Ghattas, a journalist and scholar born in Lebanon, a "sweeping and authoritative story."
Come on: Momcations, a getaway designed for tired mothers, is on the rise. While some see it as speculation, others say it is a sign that "the mainstream tells mothers that they deserve a break."
Smarter life: Breaking with a therapist can be stressful. But doing it with these tips in mind can turn it into a growth opportunity.
And now for the backstory in …
Reporting in Wuhan
Chris Buckley, our chief correspondent for China, reports this week from the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Mike talked to Chris on the phone.
How is it with these unprecedented restrictions?
It can be difficult to imagine how thoroughly people have withdrawn from the streets and from public life. I had to cross one of the great bridges through the Yangtze to inform me. And there it was, on one of these Chinese shared bicycles that are everywhere, on an almost completely empty bridge, spanning one of the largest cities in China, crossing its largest river. And there were only two other people on the bridge.
Many people wonder how long the closure can last. Even now people are worried about the jobs they may lose, the businesses that will close, the school semesters that could be lost.
You have reported that anger in Chinese social networks it's intense
Yes, and you hear that here too. People burst with a kind of anger and exasperation about how it was that this dangerous pathogen was among them, but they did not understand, in many cases, how serious it was or what was happening until the city was closed.
But that is leaved by a feeling among many people that the most urgent thing is overcome this crisis – so that as few people die as possible and life can return to a normal type as soon as possible.
What else are you seeing there?
You see a combination of reactions when you approach people to talk. First, there is a natural caution when approaching someone. But once you reassure them (it's outside, at a distance of about 10 feet), they can be very open and also very generous.
How does that compare with the answer you usually get?
The reaction you get as a foreign reporter varies a lot in China. But I think that these circumstances, in which people feel that, and, in a sense, we are all in this together, and that you are also experiencing this in some way, make it easier to create that connection.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Mike and Sarah
Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about the effects of John Bolton's book.
• Here is today's mini crossword puzzle and a hint: it goes in the spring (four letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Jason Polan, a New York cartoonist, produced hundreds of illustrations for the print edition of The Times. He died Monday at age 37.
%MINIFYHTML0c79c61669fbee3ce8fe94069073858f15%