Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

How is it with these unprecedented restrictions?

It can be difficult to imagine how thoroughly people have withdrawn from the streets and from public life. I had to cross one of the great bridges through the Yangtze to inform me. And there it was, on one of these Chinese shared bicycles that are everywhere, on an almost completely empty bridge, spanning one of the largest cities in China, crossing its largest river. And there were only two other people on the bridge.

Many people wonder how long the closure can last. Even now people are worried about the jobs they may lose, the businesses that will close, the school semesters that could be lost.

You have reported that anger in Chinese social networks it's intense

Yes, and you hear that here too. People burst with a kind of anger and exasperation about how it was that this dangerous pathogen was among them, but they did not understand, in many cases, how serious it was or what was happening until the city was closed.

But that is leaved by a feeling among many people that the most urgent thing is overcome this crisis – so that as few people die as possible and life can return to a normal type as soon as possible.