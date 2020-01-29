%MINIFYHTMLc60977cbea1f000ca7771933714fbe6b11% %MINIFYHTMLc60977cbea1f000ca7771933714fbe6b12%

The details surrounding the political assassination of Ibrahim al-Hamdi, president of Northern Yemen, in 1977 are more strange than fiction.

Al-Hamdi, seen by many as a reformer and modernist, came to power with a bloodless bloodshot in June 1974 at a time when Yemen was divided into two countries: Northern Yemen, where al-Hamdi was president and Marxist from southern Yemen. As a modernizer, al-Hamdi pressed for Yemeni unification and had to travel to Aden to meet his southern counterpart in October 1977.

Two days before the meeting, al-Hamdi was invited to lunch at the home of his army commander Ahmad al-Ghashmi. Upon arrival, al-Hamdi was taken along with the dignitaries and taken to a room where his brother's body lay on the floor. According to a witness, al-Hamdi was killed at the scene.

The exact details of his death remain a mystery. Some claim that he was shot dead in a shooting. A more spooky account places al-Hamdi's body and that of his brother alongside those of two young French women, which some speculate may have been spies, upper class escorts or both.

While no one was charged with the murder, the list of suspects included two future Yemeni presidents, tribal enemies opposed to the erosion of their power by al-Hamdi and forces loyal to neighboring Saudi Arabia, who strongly denied their participation in the murder.

Al-Hamdi's murder still resonates today. More than 40 years later, his family and followers are still looking for answers. And with few witnesses alive, claims of accountability and closure are more pressing than ever.

Yemen: the last lunch it tracks the events that led to the murder of al-Hamdi and how his death led the course of a deeply divided country.

