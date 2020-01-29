Wycombe Wanderers supporter dies after heart attack at Adams Park | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML44e565b0d79146a8c09eb07145f60f1511% %MINIFYHTML44e565b0d79146a8c09eb07145f60f1512%





A Wycombe supporter suffered a heart attack at Adams Park on Tuesday

A Wycombe Wanderers supporter died Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack in Adams Park before the match against Blackpool.

Mark Bird, 62, got sick in the Woodlands Lounge and received treatment on the scene before being taken by ambulance to Wexham Park Hospital, but could not be resurrected and died later that night.

Manager Gareth Ainsworth and President Trevor Stroud have issued the following statement:

"Our thoughts are with Mark's family at this difficult time and we offer the full support of Wycombe Wanderers in any way we can comfort and support them."

"We were sad to hear before the game that a follower had fallen ill and made the difficult decision to proceed with the game against Blackpool. Upon hearing the news, we dedicated our victory to Mark Bird and sent our deepest condolences to everyone who knew him.

"We would also like to congratulate the best efforts of medical staff and administrators on the scene, including the Thames Valley air ambulance, as well as party officials and Blackpool representatives for their compassionate handling of the situation."