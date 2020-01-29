With eyes on Israel's polls, Netanyahu welcomes Trump's plan for the Middle East | News

%MINIFYHTML8bf9f0215766ed1485409ec3f9db6a9511% %MINIFYHTML8bf9f0215766ed1485409ec3f9db6a9512%
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the Middle East plan of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, as a realistic path to lasting peace.
The timing of the Middle East plan, just before a third Israeli election in less than a year, is seen as a boost for the Netanyahu campaign.
But its effects could begin to be felt in the occupied West Bank long before the March 2 polls.
Netanyahu said he agreed to negotiate with the Palestinians because the plan struck a balance between the parties.
Harry Fawcett of Al Jazeera reports from West Jerusalem.