With eyes on Israel's polls, Netanyahu welcomes Trump's plan for the Middle East | News

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the Middle East plan of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, as a realistic path to lasting peace.

The timing of the Middle East plan, just before a third Israeli election in less than a year, is seen as a boost for the Netanyahu campaign.

But its effects could begin to be felt in the occupied West Bank long before the March 2 polls.

Netanyahu said he agreed to negotiate with the Palestinians because the plan struck a balance between the parties.

Harry Fawcett of Al Jazeera reports from West Jerusalem.