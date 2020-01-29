Willie D: "I would like Charles Barkley to die instead of Kobe Bryant,quot;

Hip hop star and activist Willie D is going viral today by making some controversial statements about the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant and Charles Barkley.

Willie D told fans yesterday that he wishes Charles Barkley had died instead of Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant died tragically in a helicopter accident on Sunday (January 26). Also in the helicopter were Gianni, Kobe's 13-year-old daughter, and seven other people. None survived the accident.

On Monday, just one day after Kobe's death, Geto Boys' MC ignited the controversy when he suggested that Charles Barkley, Bryant's NBA superstar, should have perished.

"It's okay to question God," he said on Instagram Live. “Following the end, the great Kobe Bryant died tragically, suddenly, young man, many people suffer all over the world. Some people say it feels like the loss of a family member.

"I agree. Kobe was a good guy. So much so that some people are questioning God. I also have a question for God. Why Kobe? How come you didn't take Charles Barkley? No more talks."

Watch: