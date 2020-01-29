Home Entertainment Willie D: "I would like Charles Barkley to die instead of Kobe...

Willie D: "I would like Charles Barkley to die instead of Kobe Bryant,quot;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Hip hop star and activist Willie D is going viral today by making some controversial statements about the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant and Charles Barkley.

Willie D told fans yesterday that he wishes Charles Barkley had died instead of Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant died tragically in a helicopter accident on Sunday (January 26). Also in the helicopter were Gianni, Kobe's 13-year-old daughter, and seven other people. None survived the accident.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©