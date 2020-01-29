Willian: Barcelona prepares an offer of 20 million pounds for the end of Chelsea | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML84f0e2ee75921eb938bfd47ad412d8c911% %MINIFYHTML84f0e2ee75921eb938bfd47ad412d8c912%





Willian's contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the season

Barcelona is preparing a last-minute offer of £ 20 million for the end of Chelsea Willian.

The La Liga team has been a long-term fan of the Brazilian, who will run out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

With the growing competition to sign Willian with a free contract in July, Barça is looking to steal a march on several major European teams and get it for a fee, which is believed to be £ 20 million, before Friday's deadline .

Barcelona launched a series of offers for Willian in the summer of 2018, the last of which exceeded £ 55 million, which were rejected by Chelsea.

Conversations about a new contract still suggest that an agreement is possible and the 31-year-old is expected to leave the Blues in the summer unless an agreement can be negotiated before Friday's deadline at 11 p.m.

Chelsea rejected Tottenham's competition to sign Willian of Anzhi Makhachkala for £ 30 million in 2013.

He has won two Premier League titles, a League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League during his time at Stamford Bridge.