William Shatner and his fourth wife Elizabeth are officially divorced

William Shatner is on the market once again, a new report on page six revealed. The Blast was the first to report that the 88-year-old man Star trek The actor settled his divorce with his fourth wife, Elizabeth. Although Shatner is worth approximately $ 180 million, he will not have to pay any money to his ex-wife due to a prenuptial agreement they had signed.

According to The Blast, his prenuptial agreement specifically dealt with how the money would be divided in the case of a legal separation. Fans know that William filed for divorce in December last year after his marriage in 2001.

As noted earlier, Elizabeth was William's fourth wife, after Nerine Kidd, Marcy Lafferty and Gloria Rand. Shatner has three children with Rand, including Melanie, Lisabeth and Leslie, who are between 50 and 60 years old.

However, Mr. Shatner has no children with Elizabeth.

Last year, it was first announced that he and Elizabeth were canceling their relationship. Although William's romances have not always lasted, he has continued to present a solid work ethic, even after all these years.

For example, in August 2018, Shatner announced that he would release a new Christmas album called, Shatner clause: the Christmas album. The album featured many of the most iconic artists of all time, including Iggy Pop, Brad Paisley, as well as Judy and Mel Collins.

In addition, the album included former Black Flag leader Henry Rollins, who sang for one of the most influential punk rock bands in history. During an episode of Joe Rogan's experience In the podcast, Rollins shared that he and William were really very close to each other. Henry and William live in the same community. Both artists have released critically acclaimed spoken word albums.

Despite William's poetry skills, his claim to fame in the entertainment industry was for his portrayal of James T. Kirk in the legendary Star trek Serie. Consequently, Shatner has become a cultural icon.



