William Shatner agrees to divorce the fourth wife

WENN / FayesVision

Legal documents have discovered that the icon of & # 39; Star Trek & # 39; He can keep the money he earned before marrying his wife, Elizabeth, 18.

William Shatner He is single again after resolving his divorce with his separated wife, Elizabeth.

The couple was married for 18 years, but thanks to an iron-coated prenuptial agreement, the actor can keep the money he earned as a "Star Trek" icon before getting married, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast.

The principal divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, represented the 88-year-old star.

Elizabeth, who was Shatner's fourth wife, separated from the actor last year (19).