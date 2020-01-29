Will Priyanka Chopra star in Matrix 4?

Priyanka Chopra is reportedly in final talks to join the cast of the fourth movie of the Matrix saga, the action franchise that changes the Wachowski game, sources close to the negotiations said. The movie Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow is directed by the co-creator of the series Lana Wachowski. She will join Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris on the project.

The cast of Matrix 4 has been in wrestling training for weeks. Production will begin in northern California. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the first actress of Indian origin to star in a series of primetime Quantico and won a People & # 39; s Choice Award for this role in 2016. Recently she starred and co-produced The Sky is Pink. They will then see her on Netflix's We Can Be Heroes, an adaptation of the Man Booker Award-winning novel, The White Tiger, which she is also producing. She is also developing an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor for Universal, in which she is ready to star and co-produce. He will film Matrix 4 along with Citadel, an Amazon series with Richard Madden of the Russo brothers. Our desi girl has surely taken the world.