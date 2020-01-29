Why Jessica Simpson never wanted to reveal child sexual abuse

Jessica Simpson I never thought she would be a Open book About an aspect of his childhood.

Before the release of her next memoirs, the businesswoman and fashion designer sat down for a revealing interview with NBC News & # 39; Hoda Kotb.

During the discussion, Jessica talked about the sexual abuse she suffered during her childhood and why she hesitated to share it.

"At that time, I really didn't understand what was happening. I knew something was wrong. I knew what was happening was wrong," the singer shared. Today. "He was a very close person, and he was being abused. It happened for a long time in my life."

Jessica continued: "I was the daughter of a preacher. I was taught to be a virgin until I got married, so I never wanted to share these sexual things that were happening because I didn't want to hurt anyone." Finally, Jessica told her parents and they reacted "the best they could."