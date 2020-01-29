Why Jessica Simpson never wanted to reveal child sexual abuse

Jessica Simpson I never thought she would be a Open book About an aspect of his childhood.
Before the release of her next memoirs, the businesswoman and fashion designer sat down for a revealing interview with NBC News & # 39; Hoda Kotb.
During the discussion, Jessica talked about the sexual abuse she suffered during her childhood and why she hesitated to share it.
"At that time, I really didn't understand what was happening. I knew something was wrong. I knew what was happening was wrong," the singer shared. Today. "He was a very close person, and he was being abused. It happened for a long time in my life."
Jessica continued: "I was the daughter of a preacher. I was taught to be a virgin until I got married, so I never wanted to share these sexual things that were happening because I didn't want to hurt anyone." Finally, Jessica told her parents and they reacted "the best they could."
"That's a heavy thing to hear from his son. Surely they ignored him with his words, but they took action and I never had to make pajamas again," he revealed. "I never had to go back."
HarperCollins Publishers
Finally, abuse played a role in other struggles later in life. In Open bookJessica talks about her battle with alcohol and pills. In fact, there is an appearance in The Ellen DeGeneres show that she struggles to look to this day.
"I can't even see the interview. I can't see it. It was a weak moment for me and I wasn't in the right place," Jessica revealed. "I had started a spiral and could not reach myself and that was with alcohol."
Today, the proud mother is grateful that fans hear her story through her own words. She is also excited to release new music with the release of Open book.
And although she loves every moment with her family that includes her husband Eric Johnson, pop culture fans will be able to receive information about what went wrong in their marriage with Nick Lachey.
"I would watch episodes (of Just Married) back and I didn't like what I saw. I saw what people laughed at and what they loved, but I also saw many blank eyes and that was not just editing. That happened inside and outside the camera, "Jessica shared." I think our success together was beautiful, but I think our separate success was not as accepted. "
Open book It is available in stores everywhere on February 4.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)