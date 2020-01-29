Why do African countries seek a greater role in the peace process in Libya? Libya News

%MINIFYHTML874f05cc758a899c119e9290a0d6347d11% %MINIFYHTML874f05cc758a899c119e9290a0d6347d12%

The leaders of the African Union are expected to renew calls for greater participation in efforts to resolve the long-standing conflict in Libya at a summit held Thursday in the Republic of the Congo.

The meeting in Brazzaville will take place almost two weeks after international stakeholders, including many who support opposite sides in the one-month battle over the capital of Libya, Tripoli, met in Berlin and agreed to pressure the parties belligerents for a permanent ceasefire and respect an existing United Nations arms embargo.

The oil-rich country of North Africa has been beset by war and insecurity since the overthrow and assassination in 2011 of leader Muammar Gaddafi during a NATO-backed uprising, with rival factions and militias fighting for county control.

Since then, Libya has been divided into Western and Eastern rival administrations: the UN-recognized National Agreement Government (GNA) maintains Tripoli in northwestern Libya, while a rival administration in the east is aligned with the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, whose forces in April 2019 launched a military offensive to seize the capital.

"The entire African continent is worried about the consequences of what is happening in Libya," Senegalese President Macky Sall said Tuesday during a press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Dakar.

Sall asked for the participation of the block "in any search for a solution,quot;, which said it could only be political.

Proliferation of weapons.

The momentum for a greater AU says it is led by countries bordering Libya, especially in the Sahel, which fear the crisis. will have a greater knock-on effect in a growing conflict with armed groups operating throughout the region, including in Chad, Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso and Mauritania.

The worsening of violence in the Sahel involves fighters linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL and last year killed more than 4,000 people.

The root of the concerns of the Sahel countries is the amount of weapons that flow to the region from Libya.

"There is no doubt that the 2011 war in Libya had a domino effect throughout the Sahel in the form of weapons that were transferred from Libya to neighboring countries to the south," Claudia Gazzini, senior analyst for Libya, told Al Jazeera. International Crisis Group.

"What he is creating is a different perspective between the Sahel countries and the European countries on what the solution in Libya should be," he added.

Divisions between European countries, particularly France and Italy, have hindered efforts to find a solution to the conflict, with Rome supporting the UN-sponsored GNA and Paris widely seen as supporting Haftar.

In Africa, "Chad sees Haftar as the strong man needed for Libya. He has encouraged other African countries to take a pro-Haftar line … at the expense of GNA support that the Sahel countries do not see as a strong country and long term, "said Gazzini.

Armed groups operating in the Sahel, especially Jama & # 39; at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM), can also find refuge in some of the most unstable regions of Libya, where the aligned armed groups have territory.

Heni Nsaibia, principal investigator of the Event and Armed Conflict Location Data Project (ACLED), said "the links between Libya and the Sahel consist of movements of Sahelian militants (mostly JNIM) back and forth between the two locations ", especially along Libya border with Niger and Algeria.

"The links with Ubari are strong," he told Al Jazeera.

Located in southwestern Libya, Ubari has long been used by al-Qaeda in Islamic Maghreb (AQMI) and Ansar Dine fighters for leisure and recovery. Several high-level AQMI trainers have been subjected to repeated attacks by US drones there.

Meanwhile, Niger shares a border with Nigeria to the south, which has allowed armed groups in the three countries to form a geographical chain from the north to sub-Saharan Africa, for example, the Islamic State in the Grand Sahara (ISGS). recently joined Islam. West African State Province (ISWAP) or Boko Haram, which has its origin in Nigeria.

"The Sahel is suffering from this crisis. The proliferation of weapons in the region has facilitated the spread of terrorism," Chad Foreign Minister Mahamet Zene Cherif said last week.

& # 39; Constantly dropped flat & # 39;

The Brazzaville meeting will not be the first time that the AU has tried to play a more prominent role in solving the Libyan crisis. However, previous efforts have failed, including a failed offer last year for a joint agreement UN-UA envoy for Libya, Y Thursday meeting of the High Level Committee of the African Union on Libya It seems unlikely to offer a breakthrough.

"The AU has entered and left the peace negotiations in Libya for the past 10 years," Judd Devermont, Director of the Africa Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Al Jazeera.

"The African Union believes that Libya is within its mandate, despite the fact that its peace initiatives there have consistently failed," he says.

Libya remains one of the main priorities of the UN Security Council, and so far the agency has paid little attention to the calls of the AU for greater participation.

Egypt, another party interested in the peace talks that share a border with Libya, sees Libya as an Arab problem and is also unlikely to support any peace agreement negotiated by the AU.

When the peace talks began nine years ago, African presidents who tried to get involved in the peace negotiation found it difficult to establish links with the rebels based in Bengazi.

Meanwhile, the UA countries only have a small diplomatic presence in Libya and in neighboring Tunisia, where many of the embassies of international stakeholders are located and meetings on peace in Libya are generally held.

"They maintain a relatively low profile, apart from demanding a greater role in resolving the conflict." Gazzini said. "This demand does not correspond to political knowledge about the conflict."