Who is J.J. Watt dating? Facts about soccer star Kealia Ohai

J.J. Watt has been dating Kealia Ohai for four years. The 30-year-old Houston Texans star got engaged to the 27-year-old professional soccer player last May.

Ohai plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League and has also played for the United States women's national team.

He previously played for the 2014-19 Houston Dash. Watt could often be seen wearing his shirt at games.

Ohai has achieved success on the football field despite being blind in one eye (he was diagnosed with severe astigmatism in his right eye when he was 6 years old). She was molested at school because she used a patch over her left eye to help strengthen her right eye, although she never regained strength.

"My perception of depth is quite bad," Ohai told WWW. "A lot of people would say they don't like driving with me at night because at night it's pretty bad. But it's not like I'm stumbling over things. I think because I was very young when it happened, I realized how to live with that."

Ohai played soccer for the University of North Carolina and won an NCAA title with the Tar Heels in 2012. It was the second overall selection of the 2014 NWSL Draft.

Ohai starred in soccer and athletics teams at High School in Utah. She won four consecutive state soccer championships and ran the 100 meter board and the 4 × 100 meter relay.

Her father called her that by the beach of Kealia on the island of Kauai.

Watt and Ohai made their relationship public in January 2017 after leaving for about a year.

“The rumors are true. We are dating, ”Ohai said during an interview on the 2 Up Front Soccer podcast. "I've known J.J. for a long time and we've always been very good friends."

Watt and Ohai met through Ohai's sister, Megan, who is married to former Watt teammate in Texas, Brian Cushing.

Throughout their relationship, Watt and Ohai have greatly supported each other's professional careers.

Details about their future wedding date have been kept secret, but it seems that the happy couple will officially marry in 2020.