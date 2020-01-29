White House warns Bolton's lawyer against the publication of a book | USA news

%MINIFYHTML7ddeee0ca1b26190868765988deb41c311% %MINIFYHTML7ddeee0ca1b26190868765988deb41c312%

The White House on Wednesday opposed the publication of a book written by former President Donald Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, who represents Trump as a central role in a campaign of pressure on Ukraine, when the trial trial Senate politician entered a new phase.

A letter from the White House National Security Council to Bolton's lawyer said that the manuscript based on a preliminary review seemed to contain "significant amounts of classified information,quot; and could not be published without the removal of this material. Some of the material was considered top secret, according to the letter.

"According to federal law and the confidentiality agreements that your client signed as a condition for obtaining access to classified information, the manuscript cannot be published or disclosed without the elimination of this classified information," the letter said.

Plus:

Democrats see Bolton as a key figure that could help them consolidate their case against the president, and reports on the content of the book seem to increase their arguments at the trial. Democrats want to call Bolton, a foreign policy hawk in several Republican administrations, and a small number of other officials to testify, but many Republican senators have so far resisted the idea of ​​having witnesses.

The letter said the White House would contact Bolton's lawyer with "detailed guidance,quot; for manuscript revisions.

Bolton contradicts Trump

The senators began the first of the two days planned to raise questions for both Trump's legal team and the Democratic legislators in the House of Representatives who served as prosecutors in the trial accused of abusing power and obstructing Congress derived from his request that Ukraine investigate a political rival. Joe Biden

The Democratic senators used their questions to cast doubt on the veracity of Trump's defense and defend the witnesses, including Bolton.

The Senate is expected to acquit Trump, but allow witnesses like Bolton to inflict political damage on the Republican president while seeking re-election on November 3. Biden is a leading candidate for the Democratic nomination to challenge Trump.

Contradicting Trump's version of events, Bolton wrote in an unpublished manuscript of the book that the president told him he wanted to freeze $ 391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until Kiyv continued investigations into Democrats, including Biden and the son of the Former Vice President Hunter Biden, New York. Times reported.

Bolton's accusations go to the heart of the political trial charges. Democrats have said Trump abused his power through the use of security aid, approved by Congress to help Ukraine fight Russia-backed separatists, as a leverage to get a foreign power to spread a political rival . Trump's legal team has argued that the evidence supporting that accusation is based on rumors.

Trump listens while his then national security adviser, John Bolton, speaks during the signing of a presidential memorandum (File: Leah Millis / Reuters)

A Bolton spokeswoman did not comment on the White House letter. Neither his editor nor his lawyer responded immediately to requests for comment.

The Senate is expected to vote on Friday if it will call witnesses, including Bolton. Democrats need four Republican senators to join them in order to get a majority of 100 seats in the Senate. Republican leaders hope to vote as quickly as possible to acquit Trump, leaving him in office.

Removing Trump from office would require a two-thirds majority. There are 53 Republican senators and none has publicly advocated the impeachment. The House led by the Democrats accused Trump last month.

Trump lashed out at Bolton on Twitter. He said Bolton "could not be approved for the UN Ambassador years ago, he could not be approved at all since then, & # 39; he begged me & # 39; to approve me of a job not approved by the Senate,quot; and added that " if I listened to it, we would do it. " be in World War II for now. "

Trump added that Bolton, who left his post at the White House in September, "goes out and writes an unpleasant and false book IMMEDIATELY. All National Security classifieds. Who would do this?"

Trump, who has denied Bolton's account, has said he fired Bolton. Bolton, a foreign policy hawk who served as a "temporary recess,quot; designated as a US ambassador to the United Nations under former Republican President George W. Bush, has said he resigned.

Question Time in the Senate

Answering a question from Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer, the chief prosecutor of the House of Representatives, Adam Schiff, responded that there would be no way to have a fair trial without witnesses.

"And when you have a witness as clearly relevant as John Bolton who addresses the heart of the most serious and atrocious president's misconduct, who has volunteered to come to testify, to reject him, to look the other way, I think strongly disagrees with being an impartial jury, "said Schiff.

The senators submitted written questions to be read aloud by the President of the United States Supreme Court, John Roberts, who presides over the trial.

This artist sketch represents the Republican side of the Senate during defense arguments in the political trial of President Donald Trump (Dana Verkouteren / AP Photo)

Democrat Eliot Engel, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, questioned Trump's claim that Bolton never said anything about the Ukraine issue when he left office. Engel said Bolton suggested in a telephone call on September 23 that the panel should investigate the removal of Trump last May from Marie Yovanovitch as an American ambassador to Ukraine, a crucial event in the Ukraine affair.

Trump expelled her after her personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others mounted a negative campaign against her at a time when Giuliani was pressuring Ukraine to continue politically motivated investigations at the center of the political trial drama.

Ukrainian-born American businessman Lev Parnas, who worked with Giuliani to pressure Ukraine, arrived in Washington, DC, from New York and headed for the United States Capitol, but was denied entry. It was followed by television cameras, photographers and protesters with posters.

Parnas stopped at the office of Democratic leader Schumer to collect tickets for the trial. Electronic devices are not allowed in the Senate visitor gallery, and Parnas was ordered to wear an ankle bracelet to track his location while awaiting trial on federal campaign financing charges.

Parnas indicated his willingness to testify at the trial and added: "The president knew everything that was happening with Ukraine."