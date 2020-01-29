Home Sports Which NBA players have changed their jersey numbers to honor Kobe Bryant?

Which NBA players have changed their jersey numbers to honor Kobe Bryant?

Following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, the teams around the NBA paid tribute to the basketball legend by taking violations of 8 seconds and 24 seconds to start the games, a nod to Bryant's numbers 8 and 24 with the Lakers

Now, some players have decided to take the gesture one step further by changing their individual shirt numbers. Others will continue to use No. 8 or No. 24 as a way to remember Bryant and bring his "Mamba Mentality,quot; to court every night.

MORE: Your version of Kobe doesn't need to match anyone else's

Here is a list of players who have chosen to honor Kobe Bryant with a mid-season shirt change, along with those who will keep their numbers or have not yet decided.

NBA players with new jersey numbers to honor Kobe Bryant

Alec Burks, Warriors

Quinn Cook, Lakers

Spencer Dinwiddie, Networks

Maurice Harkless, Clippers

Markieff Morris, Pistons

Terrence Ross, Magic

Zhaire Smith, 76ers

The Sixers guard told ESPN that he will use No. 5 in the future.

NBA players with No. 8

  • Trevor Ariza, Trail Blazers
  • Bismack Biyombo, Hornets
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic, Reyes
  • Danilo Gallinari, Thunder
  • Rui Hachimura, magicians – Will continue wearing No. 8.
  • Justin Holiday, Pacers
  • Frank Kaminsky, Suns
  • Zach LaVine, Bulls
  • Patty Mills, Spurs
  • Emmanuel Mudiay, Jazz
  • Jahlil Okafor, Pelicans – Working to change his jersey number, for ESPN.
  • Jarred Vanderbilt, Nuggets
  • Kemba Walker, Celtics – Considering changing your shirt number But he has not decided.

The Hawks' guard, Trae Young, used No. 8 against the Wizards before returning to his usual No. 11.

NBA players with No. 24

  • Khem Birch, Magic
  • Dillon Brooks, Grizzlies
  • Pat Connaughton, Bucks
  • Bruno Fernando, Falcons
  • Buddy Hield, Kings
  • Alize Johnson, Pacers – Will continue wearing No. 24 "As a tribute to the great respect I will always have for (Bryant)."
  • Lauri Markkanen, Bulls
  • Mathews garrison, magicians
  • Miye Oni, Jazz
  • Mason Plumlee, Nuggets

The center of the Sixers, Joel Embiid, used No. 24 against the Warriors instead of his usual No. 21.

The forward of the Cavaliers, Larry Nance Jr., used No. 24 against the Pelicans before returning to No. 22 for the second half.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban issued a statement saying No. 24 "will never be used by a Dallas Maverick again."

