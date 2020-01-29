Which NBA players have changed their jersey numbers to honor Kobe Bryant?

%MINIFYHTML2c9749fb3a3a3e46effd3b8452c0c84511% %MINIFYHTML2c9749fb3a3a3e46effd3b8452c0c84512%

Following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, the teams around the NBA paid tribute to the basketball legend by taking violations of 8 seconds and 24 seconds to start the games, a nod to Bryant's numbers 8 and 24 with the Lakers

Now, some players have decided to take the gesture one step further by changing their individual shirt numbers. Others will continue to use No. 8 or No. 24 as a way to remember Bryant and bring his "Mamba Mentality,quot; to court every night.

Here is a list of players who have chosen to honor Kobe Bryant with a mid-season shirt change, along with those who will keep their numbers or have not yet decided.

NBA players with new jersey numbers to honor Kobe Bryant

Alec Burks, Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Alec Burks has worn shirt number 8, but will switch to number 20 to honor the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, who wore number 8 and number 24, according to league sources. Yahoo Sports – Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 29, 2020

Quinn Cook, Lakers

Lakers guard Quinn Cook is changing his number from No. 2 to No. 28 to honor Gianna Bryant, combining No. 2 of Gigi and No. 8 of Kobe, according to sources. @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2020

Spencer Dinwiddie, Networks

We often look for meaning in numbers. And yes, you have grasped many of the obvious reasons … There is one more, a person of whom I speak often but that I keep private and very close to my heart. Elijah + Spencer = 20 + 6 Honor your people, love your child 🤙🏾 https://t.co/pVT630bk0F – Spencer Dinwiddie (@ SDinwiddie_25) January 28, 2020

Maurice Harkless, Clippers

Markieff Morris, Pistons

Sources say Markieff Morris of Pistons will change from No. 8 to No. 88 in honor of Kobe Bryant @TheAthleticNBA. – James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) January 29, 2020

Terrence Ross, Magic

Zhaire Smith, 76ers

The Sixers guard told ESPN that he will use No. 5 in the future.

NBA players with No. 8

Trevor Ariza, Trail Blazers

Bismack Biyombo, Hornets

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Reyes

Danilo Gallinari, Thunder

Rui Hachimura, magicians – Will continue wearing No. 8.

Justin Holiday, Pacers

Frank Kaminsky, Suns

Zach LaVine, Bulls

Patty Mills, Spurs

Emmanuel Mudiay, Jazz

Jahlil Okafor, Pelicans – Working to change his jersey number, for ESPN.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Nuggets

Kemba Walker, Celtics – Considering changing your shirt number But he has not decided.

The Hawks' guard, Trae Young, used No. 8 against the Wizards before returning to his usual No. 11.

NBA players with No. 24

Khem Birch, Magic

Dillon Brooks, Grizzlies

Pat Connaughton, Bucks

Bruno Fernando, Falcons

Buddy Hield, Kings

Alize Johnson, Pacers – Will continue wearing No. 24 "As a tribute to the great respect I will always have for (Bryant)."

Lauri Markkanen, Bulls

Mathews garrison, magicians

Miye Oni, Jazz

Mason Plumlee, Nuggets

The center of the Sixers, Joel Embiid, used No. 24 against the Warriors instead of his usual No. 21.

The forward of the Cavaliers, Larry Nance Jr., used No. 24 against the Pelicans before returning to No. 22 for the second half.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban issued a statement saying No. 24 "will never be used by a Dallas Maverick again."