Where is the case of Jussie Smollett 1 year later

It was the kind of tomorrow you fear in this industry.

These days, with their unconfirmed and unconfirmed reports that claim that something indescribable had happened to a celebrity, they are the type that leave you with a lump in your stomach while you propose and confirm a story you expect against someone who, in somewhere, he got incredibly wrong All the time knowing that, if reported, it is very likely to be true.

They are the days that bring news of Demi lovato suffering an almost fatal overdose, Nipsey Hussle being shot dead or, just this week, Kobe Bryant perishing with his 13 year old daughter Gianna and another seven in a devastating helicopter accident that left no survivors.

%MINIFYHTMLcc8dd3453b0ea9b1933c5cc9a0c33e9513% %MINIFYHTMLcc8dd3453b0ea9b1933c5cc9a0c33e9514%

On the morning of January 29, 2019, the story in question was that of the escape Empire star Jussie Smollett who told the Chicago police that he had been attacked outside the apartment building by two people he described as white men with black ski masks who "shouted racial and homophobic insults," said "This is the MAGA country,quot; and there was " Poured an unknown chemical substance into (him) "before putting a loop around his neck.