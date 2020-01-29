Where is the case of Jussie Smollett 1 year later

It was the kind of tomorrow you fear in this industry.
These days, with their unconfirmed and unconfirmed reports that claim that something indescribable had happened to a celebrity, they are the type that leave you with a lump in your stomach while you propose and confirm a story you expect against someone who, in somewhere, he got incredibly wrong All the time knowing that, if reported, it is very likely to be true.
They are the days that bring news of Demi lovato suffering an almost fatal overdose, Nipsey Hussle being shot dead or, just this week, Kobe Bryant perishing with his 13 year old daughter Gianna and another seven in a devastating helicopter accident that left no survivors.
On the morning of January 29, 2019, the story in question was that of the escape Empire star Jussie Smollett who told the Chicago police that he had been attacked outside the apartment building by two people he described as white men with black ski masks who "shouted racial and homophobic insults," said "This is the MAGA country,quot; and there was " Poured an unknown chemical substance into (him) "before putting a loop around his neck.
When the news of the police report was confirmed, we learned that Smollett claimed to have fought his attackers before receiving treatment at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was released "in good condition,quot; that same morning. The actor suggested that his attack was possibly motivated by his criticism of the Trump administration, possibly linked to a letter he received in the study that contained death threats and a white powder that was determined to be no more than Tylenol.
Support for Smollett was fast, loud and often partisan. High-profile figures in the entertainment industry were outraged that he had been the victim of such a terrifying attack. Fans were worried about their continued safety. Democratic senators urged Congress to pass federal bills against lynching.
Not even a month later, Smollett, in the eyes of the Chicago Police Department, had gone from being a victim to a person of interest, accused by a grand jury of a class 4 felony for filing a false police report.
And then hell broke loose.
After CPD raided the house of two "people of interest,quot; in the case on February 13, 2019, brothers Abimbola Y Olabinjo Osundairo, which are of Nigerian descent and had appeared as extras in EmpireRecovering bleach and other household items, they were released two days later without being charged with any crime, according to the CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi due to "new evidence,quot; discovered during their interrogations.
Using the Osundairo brothers' telephone records, Internet search history and text messages to corroborate their history, the police concluded that Smollett had paid them $ 3,500 to organize the attack. They claimed that everything had been a dream awakening as an advertising trick because the actor was not satisfied with his payment. Empire. Smollett's lawyers, meanwhile, argue that the brothers are liars who carried out a very real attack on the actor with the help of an unidentified conspirator and fabricated a story to avoid charges.
By March 8, Smollett was charged with 16 serious crimes of disorderly conduct related to the incident, to which he and his legal team pleaded not guilty. And, in a surprising turn of events, the Cook County State Attorney’s office Kim Foxx, who had withdrawn from the investigation in mid-February citing "familiarity with potential witnesses in the case," abruptly dismissed the case, and the judge granted a motion to seal the case. As a result, Smollett lost the $ 10,000 bond he had published after his arrest in February.
While Smollett's statement after the charges were dropped positioned the proceedings as a total exemption, the First Assistant State Attorney Joseph Magats, who took over the case after Foxx stepped aside, told the Chicago Tribune, "The fact that (Smollett) feels we have exonerated him, we have not done so. I cannot make it clearer than that." However, the abrupt and secret nature of the procedures made it difficult to determine which part was saying something closer to the truth.
On April 12, the city of Chicago filed a lawsuit in the Cook County Circuit Court against Smollett, requesting payment of the cost of overtime that the authorities spent while investigating the alleged attack, specified at $ 130,105.15. In addition, they requested that the actor be held liable for $ 1,000 for "each false statement he made to the city, in addition to three times the amount of damage the city suffered." Days later, the Osundairo brothers filed a federal libel suit against their lawyers.
With two episodes of EmpireWhen the fifth season ended, when all this began, the decision was made to eliminate Jamal, his character, from the rest of the season. When it was announced that the sixth season, which began airing last fall, would be the last of the show, Fox Entertainment extended Smollett's contract, however, no plans were made for his return. And earlier this month, the president of Fox Entertainment Michael Thorn He confirmed to TV Line that Jamal would not appear at the last minute before the show finally ends this spring.
"There were a number of factors that influenced the decision not to bring it back," Thorn explained. "There were many points of view on whether I should return or not. As difficult as that decision was, for us, and when I say it I mean the network, the studio and the producers, it felt like it was the best for the program and the cast. "
And while the case has long since fallen from the daily news cycle due to, well, everything else, that doesn't mean it's over. Away from there.
In October, Smollett's lawyers requested that the civil lawsuit filed by the city of Chicago against his client be dismissed, claiming he could not have predicted the level of expense generated by his police report. Federal judge Virginia Kendall He ruled against them. The following month, Smollett filed a counterclaim against the city, CPD detectives Michael Theis Y Edward WodnickiSuperintendent Eddie johnson and the Osundairo brothers, claiming that the city cannot request reimbursement because they had already accepted the $ 10,000 bonus they had lost when their charges were dropped.
"The prosecution of Mr. Smollett's CPD based on the false statements of the Osundairo brothers about the attack has caused Mr. Smollett to be subjected to massive public teasing and personal injury," his lawyers wrote.
With special prosecutor Dan Webb appointed in August by Cook County Judge Michael Toomin to investigate the entire case, from the first report until the charges were dropped, it was revealed this month that Google had been ordered to deliver a documentation treasure from Smollett and his manager , who had made the initial call to 911 to report the attack, from their accounts, including emails, drafts and deleted messages, any files in their Google Drive cloud storage services, any text, calls and contacts from Google Voice , search history and web browsing, and location data. Sweep orders are intended to cover a full year of data, from November 2018 to November 2019.
The search for truth continues. Stay tuned.
