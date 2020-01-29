What to know about Trump's plan for the Middle East

President Trump stood next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel at the White House on Tuesday to reveal a long-awaited plan aimed at resolving generations of conflicts between Israelis and Palestinians.
However, notably absent from that announcement, there was Palestinian representation, and Palestinian leaders have flatly rejected the plan. The proposed agreement strongly favors Israeli priorities instead of having both parties make significant concessions.
Trump promised at the beginning of his presidency that he would negotiate a "bigger and better deal,quot; to negotiate peace than anyone could imagine. Three years later, experts say the plan, developed under the supervision of Jared Kushner, Mr. Trump's son-in-law, is well below that goal and is unlikely to become the basis of a peace agreement.
These are some of the main features of the plan.
What does the plan say?
While Trump's proposal is the latest in a series of attempts by the United States to forge peace between Israelis and Palestinians, its framework was a clear departure from decades of US policy. The United States has long expressed its support for the creation of a Palestinian state with only minor adjustments to the Israeli borders that existed before the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, when Israel snatched the West Bank of Jordan and Gaza from Egypt.
Instead, the 181-page Trump plan proposes a West Bank plagued with interconnected pieces of Israeli territory containing Jewish settlements, many of them largely surrounded by Palestinian lands. For the Palestinians, it would mean giving up claiming large amounts of land in the West Bank, including places where Israel has built settlements over the past half century and strategic areas along the Jordanian border. Most of the world considers settlements illegal.
The framework also neglects the long-term objective of a fully autonomous Palestinian state. Instead, Trump vaguely promised that the Palestinians could "achieve an independent state of their own," but gave few details, while Netanyahu said the agreement provided a "path to a Palestinian state,quot; with significant warnings.
The Palestinians do not subscribe to the plan, although the agreement provides for a four-year window for them to participate in renewed solution talks. During that time, Israel would refrain from building settlements in those parts of the West Bank that the plan has designated for the Palestinians.
Previous US proposals spoke of uprooting tens of thousands of Israelis from settlements to return those areas to the Palestinians for inclusion in their state, but Trump's plan promises to leave settlers and Palestinians in their current homes. Rather, it draws a series of linked settlements and other areas that would officially become Israeli territory in the middle of the West Bank.
The plan also provided for a Palestinian capital in "East Jerusalem,quot;, on the outer edges of the city beyond Israel's security barrier, while guaranteeing Israeli sovereignty over all of Jerusalem. The city is a sacred place for the Jewish, Muslim and Christian religions and has long been a point of conflict in peace negotiations.
Netanyahu then clarified that the Palestinian capital proposal would be in Abu Dis, a Palestinian village on the outskirts of the holy city.
The plan proposes transport links between unconnected Palestinian territories in the West Bank and Gaza. But the element of the plan that may be its only lasting effect is the American recognition of Israel's claim over the Jordan Valley and all Jewish settlements in the West Bank.
How would this redraw the map of Israel?
The proposal gives US approval to Israel's plan to redefine the country's borders and formally annex the settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley that it has always tried to control.
That would leave the West Bank portion of any potential Palestinian state surrounded by all sides of Israel. Israeli forces took the West Bank of Jordan during the 1967 war, and Israeli settlements have constantly invaded the region over the decades since then, a measure largely condemned internationally.
Netanyahu caused controversy in September when he promised, while running for re-election, annex the Jordan Valley, a strategically critical part of the occupied West Bank located on the Jordanian border. On Tuesday, he made it clear that he saw President Trump's plan as a legitimator to reclaim Israeli settlements and the Jordan Valley as Israeli territory.
"For too long, the very heart of the land of Israel where our patriots prayed, our prophets preached and our kings ruled has been scandalously qualified as,quot; illegally occupied territory, "said Netanyahu. "Well, today, Mr. President, you are drilling this great lie."
Netanyahu said his cabinet could move within a few days to assert sovereignty over those areas, but the decision could be subject to legal challenges because the current government is an interim administration.
What has been the Palestinian reaction?
Despite Trump's claim that the agreement was "a win-win opportunity,quot; for both sides, the Palestinians have largely rejected it.
Mahmoud Abbas, the 84-year-old Palestinian Authority leader, condemned the plan in a speech Tuesday night, calling it "conspiracy,quot; that does not deserve serious consideration.
"We say a thousand times: no, no, no," said Abbas, speaking from Ramallah in the West Bank.
The Palestinian leadership cut off communication with the Trump administration in 2017 after Washington He recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and then moved the US embassy to the city. In the streets of Gaza and the West Bank, protests against the plan broke out on Tuesday.
The reaction of other Arab governments has been mixed. None of the Arab allies of the United States has formally endorsed the plan or committed to bringing it to reality, although the ambassadors of Bahrain, Oman and the United Arab Emirates attended the announcement.
Was the focus peace or politics?
David Friedman, the United States ambassador to Israel, said in a call to reporters after the plan was announced that the big revelation was scheduled in a "non-political,quot; manner.
He said the plan was "fully cooked,quot; before an Israeli election last April, but that US officials had delayed their presentation at that time. When that election did not produce any government, the United States again postponed any announcement until after a second election in September, he said.
Now, when Israel approaches a third election in less than a year, which also might not produce a government, Friedman said the time had come to present the proposal. He noted that US officials had also discussed the plans with Benny Gantz, the leader of the Blue and White Party centrist and Netanyahu's main rival in the March 2 elections.
But experts say the timing of the launch has more to do with the internal policy of the United States and Israel than with the resolution of the conflict, with Trump facing a political trial and Netanyahu facing corruption charges.
William F. Wechsler, The director of Middle East programs at the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based research organization, said in an email statement that the plan was unlikely to have a significant impact in the short term.
"The timing chosen for the announcement, the specific staging, the limited participants and, in fact, its content make it clear that it has less to do with a good faith effort to achieve peace between Israelis and Palestinians," Wechsler said. , "and more to do with the immediate legal and electoral challenges facing both leaders."