What to know about Trump's plan for the Middle East

What does the plan say?

While Trump's proposal is the latest in a series of attempts by the United States to forge peace between Israelis and Palestinians, its framework was a clear departure from decades of US policy. The United States has long expressed its support for the creation of a Palestinian state with only minor adjustments to the Israeli borders that existed before the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, when Israel snatched the West Bank of Jordan and Gaza from Egypt.

Instead, the 181-page Trump plan proposes a West Bank plagued with interconnected pieces of Israeli territory containing Jewish settlements, many of them largely surrounded by Palestinian lands. For the Palestinians, it would mean giving up claiming large amounts of land in the West Bank, including places where Israel has built settlements over the past half century and strategic areas along the Jordanian border. Most of the world considers settlements illegal.

The framework also neglects the long-term objective of a fully autonomous Palestinian state. Instead, Trump vaguely promised that the Palestinians could "achieve an independent state of their own," but gave few details, while Netanyahu said the agreement provided a "path to a Palestinian state,quot; with significant warnings.

The Palestinians do not subscribe to the plan, although the agreement provides for a four-year window for them to participate in renewed solution talks. During that time, Israel would refrain from building settlements in those parts of the West Bank that the plan has designated for the Palestinians.

Previous US proposals spoke of uprooting tens of thousands of Israelis from settlements to return those areas to the Palestinians for inclusion in their state, but Trump's plan promises to leave settlers and Palestinians in their current homes. Rather, it draws a series of linked settlements and other areas that would officially become Israeli territory in the middle of the West Bank.