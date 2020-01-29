What is the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China? The | China

%MINIFYHTMLfbe98f50bd23320050ebc9106c1f627911% %MINIFYHTMLfbe98f50bd23320050ebc9106c1f627912%

China is taking desperate measures to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Cities are blocked, including Wuhan, where the outbreak originated. Stores and businesses are closed, while millions of people are prohibited from traveling.

The government has prevented its citizens from joining foreign tourist groups in an attempt to prevent the virus from spreading abroad. However, several countries, including Thailand, Germany, Japan and the United States, have reported confirmed cases of the disease.

%MINIFYHTMLfbe98f50bd23320050ebc9106c1f627913% %MINIFYHTMLfbe98f50bd23320050ebc9106c1f627914%

So what price is China paying for the coronavirus outbreak? And what will be the impact on the global economy?

Presenter:

Find Mohieddeen

Guests:

Einar Tangen – investment banker and political analyst

Rajiv Biswas – Chief Economist of Asia Pacific for the risk consultancy I-H-S Markit

Gareth Leather – senior economist specializing in emerging markets at Capital Economics

Source: Al Jazeera News