What is expected of the trip from Pompeo to Ukraine, Central Asia? The | News

Kiev, Ukraine – The time of the visit of the US diplomat to Ukraine, which has already become the political cemetery of President Donald Trump, could not be more unfavorable.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to arrive in Kiev on Thursday, a week after a tantrum about questions about Ukraine.

"Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?" He allegedly yelled at the station Mary Louise Kelly of the National Public Radio (NPR) on January 24.

She claimed that he used "the word F in that sentence and many others,quot; and asked him to place Ukraine on a world map.

Pompeo accused Kelly of "lying,quot;, but for him and for the White House of US President Donald Trump, Ukraine has become the hottest place on the political map.

Trump is accused of abusing his power by retaining almost $ 400 million in aid to Kiev in an effort to force President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to begin a corruption investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump conditioned Zelenskyy's commitment to providing information about Biden, said former national security adviser to President John Bolton in his next book.

Most likely, he discusses the nuances of Ukraine's participation in the geostrategic maneuvers of the United States in the current year … this will be a talk on the protection of the interests of the United States in Eastern Europe. Alexey Kushch, Kiev-based analyst

Pompeo's trip was initially planned for early January, but was postponed after the assassination ordered by Trump on January 3 from Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Observers said the visit is a late attempt to bring good news from Ukraine and improve Trump's political position.

"During his damage control visit, Pompeo will seek to point out Washington's support for Ukraine, not only for Kiev and Moscow, but also for the national audience and the establishment of Washington," said Diyar Autal of the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies from Harvard University, Davis. Al Jazeera

The House of Representatives, dominated by Democrats, accused Trump on December 18 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Zelenskyy (left) listens during a bilateral meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, USA. UU., September 25, 2019 (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

While 17 officials said Trump pressured Zelenskyy to begin the investigation, the combatant president criticized the investigation as an "coup attempt,quot; and affirmed his innocence.

"Making Zelenskyy repeat that he did not feel pressured by President Trump would be a public relations victory for him, as Republicans continue to deny the now well established quid pro quo," Autal said.

Pompeo "will reaffirm the support of the United States for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the State Department said in a statement.

He will also "attend a ceremony to place flower crowns in St. Michael's Cathedral (Kyiv) to honor those who have fallen in the Donbas region,quot; who fight against pro-Russian separatists, he said.

US military aid UU. It is crucial in a war that has become the bleakest armed conflict in Europe and claims more than 13,000 lives since 2014.

Given Pompeo's determination to repair ties, Zelenskyy can benefit from the meeting.

"In theory, Zelenskyy should talk about the conversion of a strategic partnership with the United States into trade and investment preferences for Ukraine," Alexey Kushch, an analyst based in Kiev, told Al Jazeera.

"But most likely, he discusses the nuances of Ukraine's participation in the US geostrategic maneuvers in the current year. Periphering the words of Pompeo (to Kelly of the NRP) about whether Americans care about Ukraine, this will be a talk about the protection of American interests in Eastern Europe. "

Pompeo's tour begins on Wednesday in the United Kingdom.

After visiting Kiev on Thursday, he will travel to neighboring Belarus and two Central Asian republics, where Washington is losing its political control, and is not likely to recover due to Russia's firmness in its former backyard.

Belarus, the former Soviet nation of 10 million, is ruled by President Alexander Lukashenko.

In the late 1990s, he and Russian President Boris Yeltsin agreed to create a "union state,quot; with a single government, parliament and currency. Lukashenko, a former collective farm chief, was excited about the deal at the time, apparently hoping to replace Yeltsin ill.

But after Vladimir Putin took the helm, Lukashenko used the agreement to keep the Belarusian economy afloat with commercial preferences and discounted Russian crude.

In the last two years, Moscow began aggressively urging Belarus to "integrate more,quot; into what many analysts see as an attempt to make Putin, whose fourth and last presidential term expire constitutionally in 2024, be the leader of a new state With a new state. Constitution.

"The Kremlin will push Lukashenko or buy him at the end, because he has no other choice," a veteran Belarusian journalist told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity.

Pompeo will meet with Lukashenko and his Foreign Minister, Vladimir Makei, on Friday to "underline the United States' commitment to a sovereign, independent, stable and prosperous Belarus, and affirm our desire to normalize our bilateral relations," according to the statement. of the State Department.

Although Lukashenko is obviously cornered, he is unlikely to change his ways of decades, and the West can barely rescue his political fortune.

"Lukashenko was forced to change part of the sovereignty of his county, and the West and NATO are not in a position to save Belarus from the embrace of Moscow," said Autal of the Davis Center.

Central Asia visit

Pompeo will then fly to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, two key nations of former Soviet Central Asia, a mostly Muslim and oil-rich region of more than 60 million.

Russia calls Central Asia its "weak point," and China sees it as an integral part of its ambitious "One Belt, One Road,quot; project aimed at reviving the ancient Great Silk Road.

After the Soviet collapse, the European Union and the US UU. They rushed to interest there and take advantage of the immense reserves of newly discovered hydrocarbons in the Caspian Sea.

Under Trump, the United States showed little interest in the region, something that Pompeo will try to catch up on his trip from February 1 to 3.

"First, we expect the United States to present a new strategy in Central Asia," Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdy told the Kazakh media on December 23.

In March, Kazakhstan underwent a cosmetic political change after its sole post-Soviet ruler, former autocrat Nursultan Nazarbayev, resigned, but retained much of his power by gathering several positions, as chairman of the Security Council and leader of the ruling party Nur-Otan

Neighboring Uzbekistan experienced more dramatic changes after the death in 2016 of Islamist President Islam Karimov, who expelled a US military base on the Afghan border in 2005 after Washington criticized its violent repression of a popular revolt that left hundreds dead.

His successor, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, initiated cautious reforms and tried to repair ties with the West, but recently headed towards Russia.

Pompeo will be in the capital, Tashkent, to meet with Mirziyoyev and five foreign ministers from all Central Asian states.

Experts, however, do not expect significant progress.

"The United States is ready to support reforms in Uzbekistan, but so far, the reforms have not reached the level that would make it attractive for serious US investment," said Alisher Ilkhamov, an expert in Central Asia based in London, to Al Jazeera.

Uzbekistan can join the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), a free trade bloc of former Soviet republics widely seen as the Kremlin's attempt to revive the Soviet Union.

The West opposed the measure, but Uzbekistan "will enter the EEU in the near future, limiting its chances of attracting investments from Western nations," said Ilkhamov.