What does Trump's plan propose for the Palestinian territories? The | Trump News

With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, next to him, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, revealed on Tuesday his prolonged plan for the Middle East, claiming that he would lay the groundwork for a "realistic two-state solution,quot; in the long Israeli-Palestinian time. conflict.

Palestinian leaders had rejected the plan even before its launch and were absent during its presentation. After the announcement in the White House, the Palestinians He denounced the proposal as totally partial in favor of Israel and insisted that "Jerusalem is not for sale."

Plus:

Trump called his plan a "historic opportunity,quot; for Palestinians to achieve an independent state by duplicating the territory currently under their control. But under the proposal, the United States said Jerusalem would remain the "undivided capital,quot; of Israel and that would be recognize Israeli sovereignty over parts of the occupied West Bank. The Palestinians want both East Jerusalem and the West Bank to be part of a future state.

As many Palestinians used social media to express anger and sometimes make fun of the proposal, others warned that it would lead to "apartheid,quot; within a single state.

These are some of the key points included in Trump's proposal:

Borders

Under the plan, Israel would annex "the vast majority,quot; of illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank that would connect the rest of Israel with its own access roads and a transportation system.

Ninety-seven percent of Israelis living in the occupied West Bank would enter Israeli territory.

The Jordan Valley would also be under Israeli sovereignty, which would give Israel a permanent eastern border along the Jordan River.

A map of Palestine that appears in the document & # 39; Peace to prosperity & # 39; from the Trump administration

The Gaza Strip would be connected to the West Bank with a high-speed transport link, crossing over or under Israel.

The plan also establishes the possibility that Israel's current borders will be redrawn.

The so-called "Triangle Communities,quot; consisting of 10 Palestinian cities in Israel: Kafr Qara, Ar & # 39; ara, Baha al-Gharbiyye, Umm al Fahm, Qalansawe, Tayibe, Kafr Qasim, Tira, Kafr Bara and Jaljulia could be transferred to The State of Palestine.

According to Edo Konrad, editor in chief of the Israeli news website 972 Magazine, 257,000 Palestinian citizens of Israel could find themselves outside the borders of Israel.

Trump's plan raises the possibility that Israel's borders will be redrawn so that 10 Arab towns and cities INSIDE Israel are on the Palestinian side. That means that 257,000 Israeli citizens could find themselves outside the country's borders. – Edo Konrad (@edokonrad) January 28, 2020

Jerusalem

"Jerusalem,quot; would be the capital of Israel and "Al Quds (or another name selected by the State of Palestine)" should be recognized internationally for the State of Palestine, according to Trump's plan.

The separation barrier would serve as a border between the two capitals.

The Palestinian state would not include any part of Jerusalem within the current separation barrier that includes the Al Aqsa sacred mosque located in the Old City and the areas where most of the inhabitants of East Jerusalem live.

The capital of Palestine will be in East Jerusalem, located in areas that Israel previously cut with its separation barrier, including Kafr Aqab, the eastern part of Shuafat and Abu Dis.

Demilitarized state

The plan demands the demilitarization of all of Palestine and the disarmament of Palestinian factions in Gaza, such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Security

Israel would control security at all international crossings to Palestine.

He would also continue to monitor the Palestinians within his own territory. Israel would depend on airships, drones and similar aerial equipment "to reduce the Israeli security footprint,quot; within the State of Palestine.

Refugees

There would be no right of return of Palestinian refugees or their descendants to Israel. According to the plan: "Your Arab brothers have a moral responsibility to integrate them into their countries as the Jews were integrated into the State of Israel."

Following the signing of the Israeli-Palestinian Peace Agreement, the Palestinian refugee status would cease to exist and the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees would be terminated.

Prerequisites for a Palestinian State

Israel and the United States would review the Palestinian school curriculum as a prerequisite for the creation of a Palestinian state.

"The Palestinians will have completed all programs, including school curricula and textbooks, that serve to incite or promote hatred or antagonism towards their neighbors, or that compensate or incentivize criminal or violent activities," the plan said.