West Ham 0-2 Liverpool

Match report while Liverpool moves 19 points ahead at the top of the Premier League







Mo Salah celebrates after putting Liverpool 1-0 up at West Ham

Mohamed Salah was the star man when Liverpool extended his lead at the top of the Premier League to 19 points by beating West Ham 2-0 at the London Stadium.

Salah crashed into a penalty of the first half (35) to put the visitors on his way and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was placed in a second (52) while Liverpool took full advantage of his game on his distant pursuers.

Jurgen Klopp's team may not have been at their best, but now they have defeated all their opponents in the league at least once this season, a feat they last accomplished 124 years ago.

His 23rd victory of 24 Premier League games this season leaves his last 17 victims on the table, only outside the relegation zone by goal difference.

David Moyes made two changes since the last departure of the Hammers Premier League, when Jeremy Ngakia entered for Pablo Zabaleta while Lukasz Fabianski returned to the goal instead of Darren Randolph

Jurgen Klopp replaced the injured Sadio Mane with Divock Origi.

How Liverpool accumulated victory number 23 …

Liverpool immediately took control of the possession, with West Ham glad to sit away from his visitors until they moved in half, but, despite mastering the ball, Liverpool initially struggled to find a way through the defensive lines well. perforated by David Moyes.

Jordan Henderson celebrates with Salah

Instead, there were promising moments for West Ham at the break, with Manuel Lanzini shooting wide from an offside position and debutant Jeremy Ngakia, 19, cutting a dangerous cross in the Liverpool area.

However, Liverpool finally began to find its rhythm and should have moved on in 25 minutes when Salah played in Andy Robertson, but Lukasz Fabianski's left-side chip didn't have enough and Issa Diop was able to return to hack clear.

Then, Robertson crossed the West Ham box while Liverpool increased the pressure before a clean play by Roberto Firmino found Divock Origi in the box and some fast feet from the forward, instead of the injured Sadio Mane, they took out Diop's foul .

Divock Origi falls into the box under the challenge of Issa Diop

It seemed to be a clear penalty, but Salah was forced to wait for a prolonged VAR verification of a potential handball against Firmino. However, the Egyptian did not shake and, once authorized to hit the target, fired the ball to the bottom corner for Liverpool to roll with his 12th goal of the Premier League season.

West Ham should have leveled off shortly after halftime when Lanzini scraped a shot of the Declan Rice crossing directly to Alisson, and they were made to pay moments later.

Firmino was denied a good stop by Fabianski, but the West Ham goalkeeper could not do anything when Liverpool broke the defense of a corner kick and Salah sent Oxlade-Chamberlain to the finish line to enter the finish line.

Salah shoots from the penalty spot during the first half

West Ham almost got an immediate response of his own, but Alisson, in all its extension, removed Robert Snodgrass's momentum from the edge of the area before Fabianski changed a similar stop at the other end to avoid Origi.

The hosts were almost given a lifeline in strange circumstances when Trent Alexander-Arnold fired a clearance against his own post in 72 minutes after Rice had crowned an excellent run by shooting Alisson directly.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates after scoring Liverpool's second goal

But Liverpool was on the rise and, with its fans singing & # 39; we will win the league & # 39 ;, Salah hit the wood with a good shot before Fabianski saved from sub Naby Keita.

West Ham, who had good opportunities at all times, almost got a late consolation when Rice forced Alisson to another good dive stop, but Liverpool achieved another convincing victory in his march to glory.

Whats Next?

West Ham returns to action at the London stadium on Saturday when he welcomes Brighton in the Premier League, while Liverpool entertains Southampton in Anfield on the same day.