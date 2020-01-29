Wendy Williams joins Dua Lipa in the midst of a violent reaction to the Strip Club video

%MINIFYHTML1da0b8ca8754f389f4144744448ed23e11% %MINIFYHTML1da0b8ca8754f389f4144744448ed23e12%

BET

Look, they are criticizing her for going to a strip club. Now, who are you corn balls? The 55-year-old television personality says during & # 39; Hot Topics & # 39 ;, the popular segment of his talk show.

Up News Info –

Wendy Williams may not be able to pronounce Dua LipaIt is called correctly, but it is on his team since the singer is in trouble for allegedly "sexualizing women." On the Wednesday January 29 episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," the television host defended the singer of "Don & # 39; t Stop Now" after being ashamed to go to a strip club with other celebrities for Lizzoafter the Grammys party.

"Look, she's being hit by going to a strip club. Now, who are you corn balls?" Wendy said during "Hot Topics," the popular segment of his talk show. "First of all, it is not a big problem for women to go to strip clubs for women today … The older and more mature you are in life, the more you realize that there are girls who are doing this to survive by any means necessary. "

"These strip clubs, it's not something you aspire to do, but when it comes between you and sleeping under a bridge, you could also use what you have to get what you need, just saying … They are trying to earn the lifetime". ! "She shared, adding that she was not a fan of going to strip clubs for men.

%MINIFYHTML1da0b8ca8754f389f4144744448ed23e13% %MINIFYHTML1da0b8ca8754f389f4144744448ed23e14%

"If you are a woman and you go to a strip club and you see the other girls, we are supposed to be throwing more money than the men because we are supporting the girls," Wendy shared.

The violent reaction came after the hit creator "New Rules" shared on Instagram Stories a video of her, Lizzo and some others raining while the strippers dance in front of them during a night at Crazy Girl Strip Club, which Lizzo bought for the night after the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. While they were seen having a blast at the party on Sunday, January 26, some Twitter fans apparently didn't take the video right.

"What a good example dua lipa, lizzo, rosalia sexualizing women, but then they say they are feminists," an annoying fan wrote on the microblogging site. It was not long before #DuaLipaIsOverParty began to be a trend in the Blue Bird application.

However, the base of followers of the "New Rules" of the builder quickly jumped to his defense. "Are you trying to cancel it for" going to a strip club? Why is it okay and it is normal for men to do it, but now that a woman does it is a problem? & # 39; all and all of you double standards a bit disgusting, "a support fan questioned the hashtag.