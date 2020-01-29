Wendy Williams is on Dua Lipa's side after being canceled by Strip Club videos

%MINIFYHTML05dcc0dac6b4b8c742fa5f1a3f9c13e111% %MINIFYHTML05dcc0dac6b4b8c742fa5f1a3f9c13e112%

Dua Lipa received a lot of hate for a video of her in a strip club, throwing money at the strippers who twerking on the floor in front of her. However, in addition to her most loyal fans, she also has a follower in no less than Wendy Williams!

The talk show host defended the singer on her show, insisting that, in fact, she was doing nothing more and nothing less than supporting other women!

As you know, the Internet strongly criticized Dua as soon as the video appeared, accusing her of "sexualizing women," but Wendy's opinion on that is quite the opposite and she defended it vehemently.

He even revealed that he had done the same before and argued that these days, women who go to female strip clubs are no longer a taboo.

‘If you are a woman and you go to a strip club and you see the other girls, we are supposed to be throwing more money than men because we are supporting the girls. First of all, it is not a big problem for women to go to strip clubs for women these days … The older and more mature you are, the more you realize that there are girls who are doing this to survive by any means necessary & # 39; He told his audience.

She went on to say that & # 39; These strip clubs, it's not something you aspire to do, but when it comes to you and sleep under a bridge, you could also use what you have to get what you need, just by saying. .. They & # 39; you are trying to make a living!

The clip was filmed after the Grammy Awards at Lizzo's subsequent party at the Crazy Girl Strip Club that he rented overnight.

When the video appeared online, many people criticized Dua Lipa, accusing her of doing inappropriate things and "objectifying women."

In addition, the hashtag #dualipaisoverparty began to be a trend on Twitter.



