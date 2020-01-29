Watch Jerry de Cheer Motivate people at work with Mat Talk

If only Jerry harris, the scene thief of Encourage, was in our lives daily to keep us motivated. Well, now he is more or less.
Thanks to Netflix, there is now a video of Jerry mat talking to people as they enter work. For those who do not know Encourage and talking on the carpet, talking on the carpet is encouraging to talk about your teammates. Talking on the mat usually occurs while others do stunts and things like that. It can also happen in the Today show for Hoda Kotb Y Jenna Bush Hager. Or if you are a lucky employee in the following video, on the way to work.
Jerry is the star of the Netflix documentary series about the competitive animator team at Navarro College. The series continued its journey towards the manufacture of mats (also known as participating in the main acrobatics) in the Daytona finals and showed viewers their experience.
In the series, Jerry talked about losing his mother to cancer and competing immediately after his death because he knew that was what she would want. Jerry's "cheerleader mom,quot; started a GoFundMe to keep him involved with the cheerleaders. Since the show's debut, it had a decisive moment in The Ellen DeGeneres show and again in Today with the hosts
"I want to thank you all for all the love and support you have shown me! Never in a million years did I think I would receive this kind of attention, especially from people outside the joyful world! It's crazy! I've been blessed by to have kind and kind people in my life.My & # 39; cheerful mothers & # 39; have taken care of me and have helped me since I lost my mother when I was 16 years old.Encourage), several people came up to ask me how they could help me. In response, my cheerful mothers reactivated the (GoFundMe) that created me four years ago. I am overwhelmed by the response and generosity. I don't really have the words to express how grateful I am for all this and for all of you. I have been so blessed in life and I am very grateful for all this love! Thank you very much to all! I love you all very much, "he wrote on Instagram.
See your mat talk above.
Encourage Now it is streaming on Netflix.
%MINIFYHTML3944e5d4f72b8c197b279aedfc9db6da11%%MINIFYHTML3944e5d4f72b8c197b279aedfc9db6da12%