Watch Jerry de Cheer Meet Hoda Kotb in a collision of joy

There are very few people who radiate so much joy in life that it is contagious. Two of those people are Today& # 39; s Hoda Kotb Y Jerry harris since Encourage. What happens when they meet? What happens when happiness collides with happiness? Pure joy.

Jerry and his teammates were in Today with Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager and before the interview, Jerry came out to give them a talk about the mat and the two hosts were amazed. Anyone who has seen Cheer knows how great Jerry is in the talk. "I want Jerry to talk to us," said Hoda.

"Please, dear sir, let Jerry mat talk to me one day," Jenna said.

When Today's producers went out of their way to talk to Today's hosts, Jerry surprised the hosts and gave their characteristic shouts of encouragement. The hugs followed.

"Jerry, I love you so much," Jenna told her as she hugged the reality star.