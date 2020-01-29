Watch Jerry de Cheer Meet Hoda Kotb in a collision of joy

There are very few people who radiate so much joy in life that it is contagious. Two of those people are Today& # 39; s Hoda Kotb Y Jerry harris since Encourage. What happens when they meet? What happens when happiness collides with happiness? Pure joy.
Jerry and his teammates were in Today with Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager and before the interview, Jerry came out to give them a talk about the mat and the two hosts were amazed. Anyone who has seen Cheer knows how great Jerry is in the talk. "I want Jerry to talk to us," said Hoda.
"Please, dear sir, let Jerry mat talk to me one day," Jenna said.
When Today's producers went out of their way to talk to Today's hosts, Jerry surprised the hosts and gave their characteristic shouts of encouragement. The hugs followed.
"Jerry, I love you so much," Jenna told her as she hugged the reality star.
"I hope I don't hurt your back," Jenna said after the big hug. She did not do it.
When Jerry moved to hug Hoda, you could feel the positive energy that passed from side to side through the screen.
Jenna asked Jerry where he got all his positivity and Jerry's response? "My mother, my mother," he said. In EncourageJerry talked about his mother's death after a battle against cancer. No cheerleading free time was taken and he took the stage in a competition immediately after his death.
Hoda and Jenna seemed to be on the verge of tears when they met the Netflix star. "Do you know that people are so jealous of us? When you graduate, will you come to work here with us?" Jenna asked.
"Do you want me to do it? I would definitely consider it," Jerry said.
"That's a no," said Jenna.
As if this explosion of joy could not improve, Jerry, Hoda and Jenna went to play with the Puppy Bowl dogs.
Encourage Now it is streaming on Netflix. Today It is broadcast daily on NBC.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family).
