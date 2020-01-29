Watch BTS and Ashton Kutcher play a fun hide and seek game

The hiding place was the name of the Tuesday game The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Host James corden recruited Ashton Kutcher and the seven members of Bts to play the classic game Corden and Kutcher served as search engines responsible for finding RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin Y I hope, who were allowed to hide anywhere in the study, including the backstage.

As James explained: "Now, to finish the show, tonight I thought we would do something we really do here every night after the cameras stop working. We have a game of hide and seek. So, this is how work will work: BTS will hide wherever they want in the studio. Ashton and I will try to find them. Whoever finds four of the band members first wins. "

And they left! The audience cheered with excitement when the seven members dispersed across the stage and the studio. Jimin went for the obvious choice and hid under James's desk. RM took a classic route and hid behind a curtain.