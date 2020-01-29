Watch BTS and Ashton Kutcher play a fun hide and seek game

Terence Patrick / CBS, Invision / AP / Shutterstock
The hiding place was the name of the Tuesday game The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Host James corden recruited Ashton Kutcher and the seven members of Bts to play the classic game Corden and Kutcher served as search engines responsible for finding RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin Y I hope, who were allowed to hide anywhere in the study, including the backstage.
As James explained: "Now, to finish the show, tonight I thought we would do something we really do here every night after the cameras stop working. We have a game of hide and seek. So, this is how work will work: BTS will hide wherever they want in the studio. Ashton and I will try to find them. Whoever finds four of the band members first wins. "
And they left! The audience cheered with excitement when the seven members dispersed across the stage and the studio. Jimin went for the obvious choice and hid under James's desk. RM took a classic route and hid behind a curtain.
The rest of the members were a little smarter with their hiding spaces, choosing to hide in plain sight in one of the control rooms, in a photo booth and in other places behind the stage.
Given his predictable hiding place, Jimin was the first to be found. When Ashton discovered his whereabouts, the actor hilariously pulled the singer from under the desk and took him to his assigned stool.
James's first find was V, who was hiding behind the scenes pretending to be one of the crew members. He also acted hilariously as if he were not in BTS, but as a member of the team on the show who did not notice that James was there.
The next to be found was RM, who was betrayed by the audience when they showed the host exactly where he was hiding.
Ashton, to his disgust, was having difficulty finding other members. But James, knowing the study as the back of his hand, went to a control room where he found his co-workers sitting suspiciously.
"They are all too quiet," he said. "They are all too quiet for there not to be a mem … OH MY GOD!" And ready, there was Suga in the back row pretending to be an employee.
James ended up winning the game, to get to know one's surprise (after all, it's his studio; he knows the best hiding places), but watch the rest of the video to see what happened when Ashton finally found other BTS members.
