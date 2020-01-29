Was the Lisa Vanderpump Dog Foundation sued for sexual harassment?

A former employee of the Vanderpump Dog Foundation of Bravo star Lisa Vanderpump reportedly filed a lawsuit alleging she was forced to quit her job after senior staff members refused to take action after reporting cases. of sexual harassment

According to the documents obtained by Radar Online, Damiana Guzmán is suing the base for "illegal harassment based on sex, gender and sexual orientation,quot;, as well as "unfair termination in violation of public policy as a constructive download."

"The plaintiff worked for the Respondent as a dog groomer for approximately two months until she was forced to resign at the end of July 2019, due to the intolerable working conditions created by her manager, Martin Duarte, and her superiors," she alleges. Guzman in court documents. .

"Duarte participated in a course and a pattern of harassment based on the sex, gender and sexuality of the plaintiff. Examples include the following: Duarte made fun of the plaintiff by calling her things like,quot; skinny silly "and,quot; silly ". A ** b ** ch. He also told the Claimant that he did not know how his girlfriend could bear being with her because she did not have a **, according to the documents.

Guzmán continues detailing several more incidents. Guzman, who is part of the LGBT community, says he even told him he could make it straight.

Guzman also says that she "suffered economic losses," as well as "humiliation, mental anguish and emotional distress," as a result of the alleged harassment, and has demanded a jury trial and requested unspecified damages.