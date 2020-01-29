Home Entertainment Was the Lisa Vanderpump Dog Foundation sued for sexual harassment?

Was the Lisa Vanderpump Dog Foundation sued for sexual harassment?

A former employee of the Vanderpump Dog Foundation of Bravo star Lisa Vanderpump reportedly filed a lawsuit alleging she was forced to quit her job after senior staff members refused to take action after reporting cases. of sexual harassment

According to the documents obtained by Radar Online, Damiana Guzmán is suing the base for "illegal harassment based on sex, gender and sexual orientation,quot;, as well as "unfair termination in violation of public policy as a constructive download."

