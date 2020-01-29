Vote for who you would like to see the main actor win at the Oscars 2020!

The Oscars are just around the corner!
After a whirl of the first month of 2020 that included the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards and the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards Y Grammys, we still have another great awards ceremony on the horizon!
On February 9, the 2020 Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and we are very excited. We know it will be a night full of star-winning trophies from list A, but in the meantime, we want to know who you I would like to see go out on top.
You have already sounded that Brad Pitt I should take home the hardware for the supporting actor and that Laura Dern cast actress must be crowned. Now, we are curious about who you think deserves the Best Actor award!
It is a competitive category this year, with heavy weights such as Joaquin Phoenix(which has so far swept all other important awards) and Leonardo DicaprioFacing the prize.
There are also stars that are nominated for the first time, such as Jonathan Pryce for Two potatoes Y Antonio Banderas for Pain and glory.
You also have Adam Driver in consideration for his dramatic performance in Marriage history, which shows that Netflix (which also produced The two potatoes) continues to attract great talent to streaming services.
Really, you can't go wrong with which actor you think should listen to his name later, "And the Oscar is going to …"
Review the roles of the actor below and then say who you think the winner should be.
Netflix
Jonathan Pryce for The two potatoes
Jonathan Pryce theater plays Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio (who later became Pope Francisco) in this movie that explores his character finding points in common with those who come out Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) to lead the Catholic Church
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Leonardo DiCaprio for Once upon a time in Hollywood
Leonardo Dicaprio, possibly one of the last true "movie stars,quot;, was the perfect cast for the role of Rick Dalton, a declining western star in Quentin TarantinoThe goal love letter to the Golden Age of Hollywood.
Channel + / Sony / GEM / Kobal / Shutterstock
Antonio Banderas for Pain and glory
Antonio Banderas play the creatively blocked director Salvador Mallo in this Spanish drama that was TimeSelection of the best movie of 2019.
Youtube
Joaquin Phoenix for jester
The actor has already won trophies for his turn as Joker in the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Critics & # 39; Choice Awards. Will his chilling interpretation like Arthur Fleck also give him an Oscar?
Netflix
Adam Driver for Marriage history
In Noah Baumbachthe poignant break story that is really a love story, Adam Driver It gives convincing performance as a husband going through a divorce.
