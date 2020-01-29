Vote for who you would like to see the main actor win at the Oscars 2020!

The Oscars are just around the corner!

After a whirl of the first month of 2020 that included the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards and the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards Y Grammys, we still have another great awards ceremony on the horizon!

On February 9, the 2020 Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and we are very excited. We know it will be a night full of star-winning trophies from list A, but in the meantime, we want to know who you I would like to see go out on top.

You have already sounded that Brad Pitt I should take home the hardware for the supporting actor and that Laura Dern cast actress must be crowned. Now, we are curious about who you think deserves the Best Actor award!

It is a competitive category this year, with heavy weights such as Joaquin Phoenix(which has so far swept all other important awards) and Leonardo DicaprioFacing the prize.