Victor Oladipo promises to be "better than he was,quot; before the return of the Indiana Pacers | NBA News

The Indiana Pacers' guard, Victor Oladipo, promised to be "better than I was,quot; while preparing to return to action after missing the last 12 months of injury.

Oladipo will have a minute restriction when he makes his season debut against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.















2:49



Pacers guard Victor Oladipo talks about his expectation of returning to the court for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse



He will be on the floor for the first time since he suffered a serious quadriceps injury during a game against the Toronto Raptors on January 23, 2019.

Pacers coach Nate McMillan did not reveal how many minutes he will be limited to Oladipo against the Bulls, but said the plan will be in effect until the All-Star recess next month.

"There will be a restriction on their minutes for the next (two) games," McMillan told reporters. "I am not giving away the game plan (for Wednesday), but there will be a restriction."

Oladipo, a two-time All-Star, understands the process, but promised that it won't be long before he returns to the form that made him one of the best NBA guards.

Image:

Collapsed injured man is dragged off the court during Indiana's clash with Toronto



"Obviously, I have to go out and play and get used to the game and put my legs under me and all that," Oladipo told reporters. "My mentality is completely different. I have no doubt in my mind that I will be better than I was. I don't say it will be tomorrow night, but it will happen."

"That is just my belief in myself. Honestly, I don't care what others think or how long it takes or the criticism it entails. I don't care. That's part of life. I'm just going to attack every day as if it was the last. "

Oladipo averaged 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 36 games last season before the injury. In his first season with the Pacers (2017-18), Oladipo averaged the best points of his career with 23.1 points and led the NBA in steals (2.4) while averaging 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Despite Oladipo's exuberance, McMillan said the coaching staff will adopt a cautious approach with the 27-year-old.

"We will be slow with him. We will be patient," McMillan said. "Is he close to old Vic? There's no way he can be after being out for a whole season."

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.