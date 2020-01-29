Vanessa Bryant's friends and fans react to the statement about Kobe Bryant

"I wish they were here with us forever," he wrote Vanessa Bryant, in her first statement since the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter Gianna Bryant.
The 41-year-old NBA superstar, also known as Black Mamba, and her daughter died on Sunday, January 26 in a helicopter crash, along with seven other victims.
"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them," Vanessa continued. "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my loving husband, Kobe, the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful and sweet Gianna, a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and an amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri."
Celebrities and fans alike are taking into account Vanessa's comments to continue sending her, her daughters and the families of those affected by the fatal helicopter and her condolences.
Mario Lopez He commented on Vanessa's moving post: "God bless you and God bless your girls and two angels who will be watching you until you meet in heaven. Familia López is praying for you …"
Ellen Degeneres, who also paid tribute to the late basketball player during an episode of Ellen's showHe commented: "There is so much love in the world for you right now. I hope you can feel it."
Sarah Michelle Gellar He commented: "You and your family, and the families of others lost, are in everyone's thoughts, prayers and hearts."
Dakota Fanning he wrote, adding purple and yellow emojis, "praying for his family."
The 37-year-old woman continued in her heartbreaking publication by recognizing the families of Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Ara Zobayan, who also lost their lives in the fatal helicopter accident.
"We are also devastated by the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share their pain intimately. There are not enough words to describe our pain at this time," Vanessa wrote.
TV presenter Loni love He wrote to Vanessa: "Praying constantly for her family and all the families affected by this tragedy … I hope everyone can feel the love we have for her family. Keep the memories of your husband and your baby …"
Tamera Mowry He wrote: "Sending love and prayers."
"It comforts me to know that Kobe and Gigi knew they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives," Vanessa continued. "I wish they were here with us forever. It was our beautiful blessings that were taken from us too soon."
Courtney Lopez He commented on Vanessa's emotional tribute: "I am broken by all of you and all the victims. We are here for you."
Draya Michele commented: "Vanessa, sending you all the strength I can, prayers and love."
Actress Alyssa Milano He wrote in Vanessa's post: "Dear Vanessa, I am very sorry for your loss and your pain."
Vanessa continued writing that "she is not sure what our lives have beyond today, and it is impossible to imagine life without them."
"But we wake up every day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, our baby, Gigi, is lighting us up to light the way," he wrote. "Our love for them is endless, and that is, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Having them here with us, forever."
Earlier today, Vanessa also paid tribute to her husband and daughter by changing her Instagram profile picture to one of the couples of fathers and daughters who hug.
black Eyed Peas member Taboo He also sent Vanessa the best of himself, commenting: "Prayers and supreme love for you and your family … the Gomez family is praying for you and the loved ones of the other affected families."
In a previous post on his own Instagram page, Taboo shared a photo of his family and Kobe's at Disneyland, writing: "My family's heart is heavy and full of sadness … We send a lot of love and support to @vanessabryant and the Bryant family. It was a great honor to have spent time with @kobebryant outside the court as a father and as family men … This picture represents one of those fun moments shared by the Gomez and Bryant family … Thanks to the GOAT For the good times … Rest in paradise #kobeandgigi. And also our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the rest of the people involved in today's tragedy. "
Football player Alex Morgan He also commented on Vanessa's post, writing: "I am praying that you and your girls overcome this together. They are so loved and supported and I hope they feel it today and every day."
Loren Ridinger He commented in Vanessa's post, writing: "I love you so much. Praying every day as you know it. Thinking of girls and you! And of all the families that suffer from losing their loved ones. We love you! We are! donating now! And whatever you need … call! I just saw the word. Xox. "
Rapper 21 wild He also commented on his post, writing: "I pray for the highest that gives you super powers."
Model Winnie harlow He wrote that he is sending Vanessa "love, strength and healing through my prayers."
La Anthony He wrote: "I love you deeply V. Forever and always by your side."
Nikki Reedcommented on Vanessa's post, writing: "Sending all our love and prayers to you and your girls during this unimaginable time."
Vanessa concluded her statement by thanking everyone for "sharing her joy, her pain and her support with us. We ask her to grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality."
He also made an announcement that "to honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has established the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, visit MambaOnThree.org. To promote the legacy of Kobe and Gianna in youth sports, visit MambaSportsFoundation.org ".
Other stars who continued to send Vanessa his love and condolences during his heartbreaking time were rappers. Yg, Dwayne Wade, Karrueche, Olivia Munn, Charlie Puth, OT Genasis, Porsha Williams, Vinny Guadagnino, former Child of Destiny memberMichelle Williams and more.
"Thank you very much for encouraging us in your prayers and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me," Vanesa wrote. "#Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family,quot;.
