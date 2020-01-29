Vanessa Bryant's friends and fans react to the statement about Kobe Bryant

"I wish they were here with us forever," he wrote Vanessa Bryant, in her first statement since the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter Gianna Bryant.

The 41-year-old NBA superstar, also known as Black Mamba, and her daughter died on Sunday, January 26 in a helicopter crash, along with seven other victims.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them," Vanessa continued. "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my loving husband, Kobe, the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful and sweet Gianna, a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and an amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri."

Celebrities and fans alike are taking into account Vanessa's comments to continue sending her, her daughters and the families of those affected by the fatal helicopter and her condolences.

Mario Lopez He commented on Vanessa's moving post: "God bless you and God bless your girls and two angels who will be watching you until you meet in heaven. Familia López is praying for you …"

Ellen Degeneres, who also paid tribute to the late basketball player during an episode of Ellen's showHe commented: "There is so much love in the world for you right now. I hope you can feel it."