Vanessa Bryant shares her first words after the tragic loss of husband Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna – Read the heartbreaking statement

%MINIFYHTMLde55bf3c1e38ee8d20ba4b1bc304579611% %MINIFYHTMLde55bf3c1e38ee8d20ba4b1bc304579612%

Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, has broken her silence about the tragedy that has affected her family for the first time and her words are as heartbreaking as you imagine. As you know, the basketball legend and his second daughter, Gianna, 13, died in a terrible helicopter accident.

Obviously, nothing she can say can convey the pain she feels, but Vanessa Bryant bravely followed on social media days after the tragedy and addressed it, promising to continue with the belief that her husband and daughter are taking care of her. She and the other three daughters.

The Instagram post was shared today and included a complete family image.

%MINIFYHTMLde55bf3c1e38ee8d20ba4b1bc304579613% %MINIFYHTMLde55bf3c1e38ee8d20ba4b1bc304579614%

Next to him, Vanessa wrote: ‘My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown us support and love during this horrible moment. We are completely devastated by the loss of my beloved husband, Kobe and my beautiful and sweet Gianna, a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and an incredible sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri. "

She also mentioned the pain they feel for the other seven people who died in the accident and their hurting families.

‘It comforts me to know that Kobe and Gigi knew they were so loved. We were incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I am not sure what life holds for us after today, and it is impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up every day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe and our baby are lighting us up to light the way, "Vanessa wrote in part.

It is a heartbreaking message that no one should have to write, but the mourning wife and mother managed to do so with such grace and strength while expressing how much he wished he could have Kobe and Gianna with her, hug her and hug her. kiss them.

Ad

Finally, he thanked fans once again for his incredibly supportive messages and asked everyone to give them the privacy they need during this dark time.



Post views:

8