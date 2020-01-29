Vanessa Bryant makes the first public comment since the death of Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, wrote on Wednesday that "there are not enough words to describe our pain at this time,quot; as part of her first public statement since the death of her husband and daughter in a car accident. weekend helicopter.

His Instagram post also expressed regret for the families of the other seven people who perished in the accident on Sunday morning in Calabasas, California. He announced that a fund was created through the Mamba Sports Foundation to help the families of those victims.

Vanessa Bryant also wrote in the post that Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna were "our beautiful blessings that were taken from us too soon."

"I'm not sure what our lives have beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we woke up every day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe and our little girl, Gigi, knew they were so deeply loved." , she wrote (for an image published by Rachel Nichols of ESPN)

Kobe and Gianna Bryant died when the helicopter they were traveling crashed into a remote hillside in Calabasas. They were on their way to a basketball game that Gianna, 13, had to play. Six other passengers and the pilot were aboard the plane when it sank in foggy conditions.