Vanessa Bryant changes the Instagram profile picture while Larsa Pippen remembers Gianna Bryant, Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli

The tragic helicopter accident that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant also claimed the lives of eight other people, including teenage girls Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant, Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli. Payton and Alyssa were Gigi's teammates on the Mamba Academy basketball team, and Larsa Pippen has honored them by posting photos of the three girls playing basketball.

The three photos show each girl in a white Mamba shirt while playing, and in legend, Scottie Pippen's ex-wife simply wrote: "Gigi, Payton and Alyssa 💔💔💔"

When they died, Gigi, Payton and Alyssa went to play basketball, and traveled by helicopter from Orange County to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California. Gigi's father, Kobe Bryant, was also killed, as was Payton's mother, Sarah Chester, and Alyssa's parents, John and Keri Altobelli.

Pilot Ara Zobayan and basketball coach Christina Mauser also died in the accident.

Holly Robinson Peete wrote in the comments that seeing the photos was "too painful," while others thanked Pippen for showing love to the girls.

"Soo sad💔 Rest in peace, beautiful angels, they left too soon," one follower wrote, and another added: "The whole world is suffering from this tragedy 💔" … I pray God be with these beautiful girls! "

Gianna's mother and Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, have also changed her Instagram profile picture to commemorate her late husband and daughter. Three days after his death, Vanessa changed his profile picture to an image of Kobe and Gianna hugging during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game.

Vanessa also changed her profile to the public after changing to private when the accident occurred. Fans can now see sweet memories of Gigi and Kobe, including video clips of Gianna playing basketball and dating their teammates. There is no doubt that Gigi loved the game and was ready to continue with his father's basketball legacy.

A friend of the Bryant family told People magazine on Tuesday that this is an "extremely difficult and devastating time for Vanessa and the whole family." She is afflicted and has difficulty staying together, the source said.

Ad

However, Vanessa Bryant is working very hard to unite the other girls: Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months. The source says that Vanessa is surrounded by people who love her and Kobe.



Post views:

0 0