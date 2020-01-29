Vanessa Bryant changes Instagram photo to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Vanessa Bryant She mourns the loss of her husband and daughter.
On Sunday, Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant He died in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California. The father-daughter duo were two of the nine people who died in the accident. Now, Vanessa is paying tribute to her husband and daughter on her Instagram, which seems to have been made public. In honor of Kobe and Gigi, Vanessa has changed her profile picture to an image of the Los Angeles Lakers legend and her daughter. In the photo, you can see Gigi looking at his father while they share a hug.
Gigi shared his father's passion for basketball and played for the Mamba Academy team. Kobe was the team coach and was believed to be traveling to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks at the time of the accident.
The athlete previously shared the reason he took helicopters from his home in Orange County, explaining in an interview with Alex Rodriguez It gave him more time to spend with his family.
"Traffic began to get very, very bad," Kobe said during the interview to The Corp With A-Rod and Big Cat. "I was sitting in traffic and I ended up missing as a school play because I was sitting in traffic."
"This thing continued to increase, and I had to find a way to train and concentrate on the ship, but without compromising family time," Kobe explained. "That's when I looked in helicopters and was able to get off and back in 15 minutes."
In addition to Gigi, Kobe and Vanessa are parents of Natalia Bryant17 Bianka Bryant, 3 and Capri Bryant, 7 months.
Elsa / Getty Images
Kobe expressed in his interview with Alex Rodriguez how important it was for him to pick up his daughters from school. As he was often on the road to basketball before his retirement, Kobe wanted to spend every minute he could with his children.
He shared: "Every time I can see them and spend time with them, even if it's 20 minutes in the car, I want that."
Our thoughts are with the Bryant family and all the families affected by this tragedy.
