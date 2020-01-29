Vanessa Bryant changes Instagram photo to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Vanessa Bryant She mourns the loss of her husband and daughter.

On Sunday, Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant He died in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California. The father-daughter duo were two of the nine people who died in the accident. Now, Vanessa is paying tribute to her husband and daughter on her Instagram, which seems to have been made public. In honor of Kobe and Gigi, Vanessa has changed her profile picture to an image of the Los Angeles Lakers legend and her daughter. In the photo, you can see Gigi looking at his father while they share a hug.

Gigi shared his father's passion for basketball and played for the Mamba Academy team. Kobe was the team coach and was believed to be traveling to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks at the time of the accident.

The athlete previously shared the reason he took helicopters from his home in Orange County, explaining in an interview with Alex Rodriguez It gave him more time to spend with his family.