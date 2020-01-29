Vanessa Bryant breaks her silence about the death of Kobe and Gigi Bryant

%MINIFYHTML4a79af2a65020221e7df7c3d7b48ae7e11% %MINIFYHTML4a79af2a65020221e7df7c3d7b48ae7e12%

Roommates, since the tragic news of Kobe Bryant's death, his wife Vanessa has turned to social media to address the tragedy. In an Instagram post, she describes her husband as & # 39; a worshiping husband and an amazing father & # 39 ;. He also referred to the death of his baby Gianna, which many people knew as Gigi, calling her a & # 39; sweet, affectionate, thoughtful and amazing daughter. & # 39; See Vanessa's full statement below:

The news is tragic, to say the least, in its publication not only addresses the loss it has suffered, but also asks fans to donate to help the families of the other 7 people who lost their lives. To donate you can visit mambaonthree.org! Many people have shown their support for the Bryant family and continue to mourn the death of Kobe and Gigi.

Vanessa talks about the tragic death a few days before the Super Bowl, where a tribute to Kobe was announced today. Along with the Super Bowl, the Oscars will also pay tribute to Kobe. If you didn't know, Kobe really won an Oscar for best animated short film with his movie titled "Dear Basketball."

Many other celebrities have also turned to social networks to express their condolences after hearing the news, as well as to show their support for the Bryant family. For many players and fans, Kobe was as separate from their lives as his own family.

We continue to support Vanessa, her daughters, as well as all the families affected by this unimaginable tragedy.